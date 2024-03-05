New Zealand Witnesses 93% Surge in Cocaine Use, Drug Foundation Report Unveils

The Drug Use in Aotearoa report recently released by the NZ Drug Foundation has sent ripples across New Zealand, revealing a staggering 93% increase in cocaine consumption in the 2022/2023 period compared to the average of the previous three years. This significant uptick in usage, although from a low base, indicates a shift in the drug landscape of the country, with cannabis still leading as the most commonly used drug.

Emerging Trends in Drug Consumption

The report's findings, derived from wastewater testing and national health and drug trends surveys, paint a comprehensive picture of the illicit drug scene in New Zealand. Executive Director Sarah Helm highlighted the concerning rise in cocaine use, suggesting an influx of supply from international markets. Despite recent record-breaking drug busts by police and NZ Customs, the report underscores that such enforcement measures alone are ineffective in curbing usage. Instead, it points towards the need for a health-based approach, emphasizing harm reduction, education, and treatment.

Shifts in Demographics and Drug Preferences

Another remarkable insight from the report is the tenfold increase in cannabis use among the 64- to 75-year-old demographic, likely driven by an increased awareness of its therapeutic benefits. Meanwhile, the consumption of methamphetamine and MDMA shows a decline, suggesting possible market adjustments post-Covid or the impact of significant seizures. However, Helm warns that the market might compensate with alternative substances, potentially more harmful, highlighting the dynamic and evolving nature of drug use in New Zealand.

Challenges and Opportunities in Drug Monitoring

Helm acknowledges the reliability of this year's data set while advocating for more comprehensive drug monitoring in New Zealand to better understand usage patterns and motivations. The report aims to equip policymakers, health professionals, and the community with accurate information to formulate effective responses and anticipate emerging trends. This call for enhanced data collection and monitoring underscores the complex challenge of addressing drug use, requiring a multifaceted and informed approach.

As New Zealand grapples with this notable increase in cocaine use, the findings of the Drug Use in Aotearoa report serve as a critical resource for understanding and responding to the shifting sands of drug consumption. The emphasis on a health-based approach over traditional enforcement measures offers a progressive path forward, recognizing the importance of harm reduction, education, and treatment in addressing the issue. With comprehensive monitoring and a nuanced understanding of drug use dynamics, New Zealand stands at a pivotal point in shaping its response to this evolving challenge.