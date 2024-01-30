New Zealand Pioneers Ban on 'Forever Chemicals' in Cosmetics

In a groundbreaking move, New Zealand has announced a prohibition on the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in cosmetic products, effective from December 31, 2026. This decision, announced by the country's Environmental Protection Authority, underscores New Zealand's unwavering commitment to health and ecological well-being.

Leading the Charge Against 'Forever Chemicals'

This ban on PFAS - widely known as 'forever chemicals' due to their persistence in the environment - positions New Zealand as one of the first nations globally to implement such a significant measure. It's a move that is expected to drastically reduce the potential health risks associated with these substances, which find various applications in cosmetics, contributing to durability, spreadability, and water resistance in products like nail polish, shaving cream, foundation, lipstick, and mascara.

Taking Precautionary Measures

The decision to ban PFAS from cosmetics is informed by international research indicating their presence in a limited number of products and is part of a broader precautionary approach to their associated risks. While this ruling will not impact New Zealand's cosmetics manufacturers directly, it could lead to significant compliance requirements for importers and the disappearance of certain products from shelves.

Continuing Efforts to Mitigate Risks

This initiative is a continuation of New Zealand's efforts to mitigate the risks posed by PFAS. These efforts also include the phasing out of PFAS-containing fire-fighting foams and monitoring environmental levels of these compounds. The Environmental Protection Authority has also updated the Cosmetic Products Group Standard to ensure safety and better alignment with international developments while strengthening regulations for non-hazardous cosmetic products containing hazardous ingredients.

In conclusion, with this ban, New Zealand is not only safeguarding its consumers and environment from the potential adverse impacts of PFAS but also setting a strong precedent for other nations to follow in addressing the risks posed by these 'forever chemicals.'