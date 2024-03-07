New Zealand Health Ministry Sets Ambitious Targets for Patient Care and Immunisation

New Zealand's Health Minister Shane Reti recently announced a series of ambitious health targets aimed at improving Kiwis' health outcomes, including enhanced vaccine rates for children and reduced wait times in emergency departments. The announcement was made in Whangārei, highlighting the government's commitment to reversing the setbacks experienced under its predecessors and delivering better healthcare services nationwide.

Revitalizing Healthcare Goals

The National Government's newly set targets focus on critical areas such as faster cancer treatment, improved immunisation rates, shorter emergency department stays, quicker first specialist assessments, and reduced wait times for elective treatments. A standout target is ensuring 90 percent of patients receive cancer management within 31 days of the decision to treat, addressing the pressing need to combat cancer more effectively in New Zealand. Additionally, the government aims for a 95 percent full immunisation rate for children by 24 months, a significant improvement from the current 83 percent rate.

Addressing Emergency Department Delays

Another major goal is to admit, discharge, or transfer 95 percent of emergency department patients within six hours, aiming to alleviate the long wait times currently plaguing the system. This target is not only about improving patient experience but also reflects the overall health system's efficiency, acting as a critical measure of its capability to manage community and hospital care interfaces effectively.

Enhancing Specialist Access and Elective Treatment

The government also seeks to ensure that 95 percent of patients wait less than four months for a first specialist assessment and elective treatment, such as hip or knee surgeries. These ambitious targets underscore the government's commitment to tackling the challenges exacerbated by COVID-19 and pre-existing issues within the health system. Health Minister Reti emphasized the importance of building a strong health workforce to achieve these goals, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to improving New Zealanders' health outcomes.