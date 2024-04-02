New Zealand Faces Morphine Shortage, Palliative Care Patients Suffer Amid Supply Gaps

New Zealand is grappling with a significant morphine shortage, affecting palliative care patients across the country. Pharmac has acknowledged the shortage of morphine oral liquid, with stocks expected to deplete further, causing distress among patients and their families. The shortage stems from Pfizer's factory closure in Australia, complicating efforts to secure alternative supplies.

Urgent Calls for Alternative Pain Management

Health professionals are now facing the challenge of managing patients' pain without morphine, a cornerstone of palliative care treatment. Pharmac's encouragement for the consideration of alternative treatments highlights the severity of the situation. The shortage not only affects those in immediate need but also raises concerns about the well-being of patients who may not tolerate alternative opioids as well.

Behind the Shortage: A Complex Supply Chain Issue

The closure of Pfizer's production facility and the subsequent takeover by Bridgewest has led to a delay in morphine availability in New Zealand until mid-year. Despite efforts to secure alternative brands, logistical and regulatory hurdles have further complicated the situation, illustrating the complexity of global pharmaceutical supply chains. This issue is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in the production and distribution of essential medications.

Wider Implications: A Healthcare System Under Strain

This shortage is not an isolated incident, with New Zealand also facing shortages of other critical medications. The situation puts additional pressure on a healthcare system already dealing with global drug supply constraints. It underscores the need for a more resilient approach to pharmaceutical supply and distribution, ensuring that patients' healthcare needs are met without interruption.