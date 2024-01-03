New Zealand Blood Service’s Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season

As the balmy summer sun shines over New Zealand, the New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) finds itself in a race against time. The life-saving organization is striving to fill a daunting 32,000 donation appointments, a task further complicated by the typical decline in donations during the holiday season. With January already upon us, a staggering 20,000 slots remain unclaimed, equally divided between blood and plasma donations.

Donation: A Lifesaving Act

Despite the lure of holiday festivities, the NZBS is urging citizens to step forward and donate. The process, which takes roughly an hour for blood and an hour and a half for plasma, is a small price to pay, given the potential to save up to three lives with each blood donation. Blood, once donated, can be separated into red cells, plasma, and platelets, each serving a critical role in medical treatments.

The Clock is Ticking

However, the clock is a relentless opponent. Blood donations have a shelf life of merely 35 days, while platelets, essential for blood clotting during surgeries, perish within just seven days. Plasma, on the other hand, can be transformed into eleven different blood products, providing a lifeline for individuals grappling with chronic conditions.

Overcoming Past Restrictions

Previously, certain individuals were barred from donating due to the risk of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD), the human forms of ‘mad cow disease.’ This applied specifically to those who had lived in the UK, France, or the Republic of Ireland from 1980 to 1996. However, these restrictions are anticipated to be lifted later this year, opening the way for more potential donors.

COVID-19 and Blood Donation

As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, the NZBS has clarified that individuals are eligible to donate seven days after being symptom-free or following the last positive test if they were asymptomatic. As the new year unfolds, the NZBS is relying on the spirit of giving to prevail, encouraging citizens to step forward, roll up their sleeves, and make a difference, one pint at a time.