en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression

In the heart of winter, New Yorkers find themselves divided on their perspectives towards the season. While some revel in the frosty weather, engaging in winter sports and holiday festivities, others, like the author of this piece, count down the days until spring’s sunlight washes away the long, dark days of winter. The author’s self-proclaimed hibernation during the winter months is more than just a dislike for the cold—it’s a struggle against seasonal depression, a challenge that becomes particularly poignant as the days grow shorter and darker.

Combating Seasonal Depression with Innovative Techniques

As the winter months persist, the author, like many others, seeks remedies to uplift their spirits and combat the gloom of seasonal depression. One such remedy is IV vitamin infusions—a potent cocktail of vitamins delivered directly into the bloodstream, intended to boost energy levels and improve mood. Red light therapy sessions, another modern technique, use low-level light wavelengths to enhance mood and energy. Sauna visits, a more traditional approach, offer a therapeutic, warming escape from the winter chill.

Countdown to More Daylight

But the real beacon of hope for those grappling with seasonal depression is the promise of more daylight. According to a chart from Time And Date AS, daylight hours in New York are gradually increasing throughout January 2024. By January 22, New Yorkers can expect the sun to set at 5 pm, and by the end of the month, they’ll enjoy an additional 11 minutes of daylight, with sunset occurring at 5:11 pm.

Implications of Daylight Saving Time

PIX 11 News further reports a total gain of 46 minutes of daylight from January 1 to January 31 in New York City. The arrival of Daylight Saving Time in March will further shift the daylight hours, pushing the start of the day later and extending the evenings. This shift, while initially disorienting, ultimately promises longer, brighter days—much to the relief of those battling seasonal depression.

The author concludes by inviting readers to share their plans for the additional daylight and their excitement for the increasing hours of sunlight, reminding everyone that spring is on the horizon.

0
Health Lifestyle Weather
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
25 seconds ago
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
The tragic death of 26-year-old Demi Agoglia, a mother of three from Salford, Greater Manchester, following a Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey, has ignited widespread concerns over the risks associated with cosmetic surgery abroad. This incident has left her family in shock and the international community in mourning, shining a stark light on the potential
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
6 mins ago
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
7 mins ago
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
2 mins ago
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
4 mins ago
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
5 mins ago
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
Latest Headlines
World News
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
16 seconds
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
26 seconds
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
47 seconds
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
2 mins
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
3 mins
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
4 mins
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
5 mins
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
6 mins
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
7 mins
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app