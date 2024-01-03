New York Nurses Ratify New Labor Contracts With Significant Wage Increases

Nurses at Montefiore Mount Vernon and Montefiore New Rochelle hospitals in New York have ratified new three-year labor contracts that took effect from January 1, 2023. These contracts, which were approved on December 28 and 29, 2022, cover nurses represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA). The new agreements include significant wage increases intended to align the nurses’ pay with that of their counterparts at Montefiore Bronx facilities.

Improvements in Working Conditions

Besides wage increases, the contracts feature considerable improvements in working conditions. There is reinforced safe staffing enforcement language aimed at ensuring patient safety and nurse wellbeing. In addition, healthcare benefits have been enhanced, providing nurses with better coverage. The contracts maintain the union pension without adding any extra costs, thereby preserving the nurses’ retirement security.

Education and Mentorship Programs

The contracts also address the nurses’ professional development. They provide for higher tuition refunds, enabling the nurses to further their education without significant financial strain. New mentorship programs have been introduced, encouraging knowledge transfer and fostering a supportive work environment. Registered nurse Tracy McCook emphasized the contracts’ role in ensuring high-quality care and safety for both nurses and patients.

Pending Ratification at Montefiore Nyack

While Montefiore Mount Vernon and Montefiore New Rochelle nurses celebrate their victory, their colleagues at Montefiore Nyack Hospital are in the process of voting on a similar contract. This preliminary agreement parallels the enhancements of the Mount Vernon and New Rochelle contracts, featuring wage increases and safe staffing ratios. The voting process is set to conclude on January 3, 2024.