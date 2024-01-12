en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

New York Medical Volunteers to Provide Free Surgical Care in Belize

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
New York Medical Volunteers to Provide Free Surgical Care in Belize

An altruistic endeavor is about to unfold in the heart of Central America. Healing Hands Abroad, a group of compassionate medical professionals from New York, is embarking on a mission to deliver free, specialized surgical care to underprivileged communities in San Ignacio and Belmopan, Cayo, Belize. This selfless act of providing medical services without the need for appointments is a beacon of hope for the underserved populace of the region.

Free Surgical Care for Belize’s Underprivileged

Beginning on February 26, 2024, at the San Ignacio Community Hospital, patients can walk in, receive evaluations, and potentially undergo surgery. The idea of such instant access to critical medical care underscores the pressing need to bridge the healthcare disparities in these regions. This initiative is, in essence, a lifeline that is not just about treating ailments but also about empowering the community by improving their health prospects.

From San Ignacio to Belmopan

After the commencement at San Ignacio, the medical mission will continue its work at the Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan from February 27 to 29, 2024. This phase of the mission further emphasizes Healing Hands Abroad’s commitment to reaching as many people as possible, irrespective of their geographical location within the Cayo District.

Accessible Healthcare: A Ray of Hope

The efforts of Healing Hands Abroad resonate deeply as they illuminate the path towards accessible healthcare. Their journey, driven by empathy and professional dedication, serves as a testament to the power of collective action in mitigating health inequities. It’s more than just a medical mission; it’s a call to arms for societies worldwide to actively participate in providing accessible healthcare for all.

0
Belize Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belize

See more
6 hours ago
Belize Government Initiates 'Last Mile' Access Road Construction to Corozal Free Zone
On January 11, 2024, the Belizean Government set into motion a pivotal project that promises to alter the economic landscape of the nation. Known as ‘the last mile,’ this initiative marks the commencement of construction on a critical 1.6-kilometer access road. Acting as a bridge between Belize and Mexico, this road will link to the
Belize Government Initiates 'Last Mile' Access Road Construction to Corozal Free Zone
Belmopan Baptist High School Seeks Qualified Educators for Two Teaching Positions
9 hours ago
Belmopan Baptist High School Seeks Qualified Educators for Two Teaching Positions
Basketball Classic Concludes in Belize City: A Leap Towards Youth Inclusion in Sports
16 hours ago
Basketball Classic Concludes in Belize City: A Leap Towards Youth Inclusion in Sports
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
6 hours ago
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
Belize City Resident Fined for Late-Night Knife Possession
9 hours ago
Belize City Resident Fined for Late-Night Knife Possession
Belize City Bartender Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Assault
9 hours ago
Belize City Bartender Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Assault
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinenye Ogwumike to Lead U.S. Delegation to 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
6 seconds
Chinenye Ogwumike to Lead U.S. Delegation to 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
22 seconds
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
1 min
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
1 min
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
16 mins
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
17 mins
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
20 mins
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
21 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
24 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
43 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app