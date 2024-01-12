en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

New York Medical Volunteers to Provide Free Surgical Care in Belize

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
New York Medical Volunteers to Provide Free Surgical Care in Belize

An altruistic endeavor is about to unfold in the heart of Central America. Healing Hands Abroad, a group of compassionate medical professionals from New York, is embarking on a mission to deliver free, specialized surgical care to underprivileged communities in San Ignacio and Belmopan, Cayo, Belize. This selfless act of providing medical services without the need for appointments is a beacon of hope for the underserved populace of the region.

Free Surgical Care for Belize’s Underprivileged

Beginning on February 26, 2024, at the San Ignacio Community Hospital, patients can walk in, receive evaluations, and potentially undergo surgery. The idea of such instant access to critical medical care underscores the pressing need to bridge the healthcare disparities in these regions. This initiative is, in essence, a lifeline that is not just about treating ailments but also about empowering the community by improving their health prospects.

From San Ignacio to Belmopan

After the commencement at San Ignacio, the medical mission will continue its work at the Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan from February 27 to 29, 2024. This phase of the mission further emphasizes Healing Hands Abroad’s commitment to reaching as many people as possible, irrespective of their geographical location within the Cayo District.

Accessible Healthcare: A Ray of Hope

The efforts of Healing Hands Abroad resonate deeply as they illuminate the path towards accessible healthcare. Their journey, driven by empathy and professional dedication, serves as a testament to the power of collective action in mitigating health inequities. It’s more than just a medical mission; it’s a call to arms for societies worldwide to actively participate in providing accessible healthcare for all.

0
Belize Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belize

See more
3 hours ago
Belize Government Initiates 'Last Mile' Access Road Construction to Corozal Free Zone
On January 11, 2024, the Belizean Government set into motion a pivotal project that promises to alter the economic landscape of the nation. Known as ‘the last mile,’ this initiative marks the commencement of construction on a critical 1.6-kilometer access road. Acting as a bridge between Belize and Mexico, this road will link to the
Belize Government Initiates 'Last Mile' Access Road Construction to Corozal Free Zone
Belmopan Baptist High School Seeks Qualified Educators for Two Teaching Positions
6 hours ago
Belmopan Baptist High School Seeks Qualified Educators for Two Teaching Positions
Basketball Classic Concludes in Belize City: A Leap Towards Youth Inclusion in Sports
13 hours ago
Basketball Classic Concludes in Belize City: A Leap Towards Youth Inclusion in Sports
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
3 hours ago
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
Belize City Resident Fined for Late-Night Knife Possession
6 hours ago
Belize City Resident Fined for Late-Night Knife Possession
Belize City Bartender Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Assault
6 hours ago
Belize City Bartender Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Assault
Latest Headlines
World News
Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation
5 mins
Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
7 mins
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
8 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
8 mins
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
11 mins
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
11 mins
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
12 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
12 mins
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
13 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
18 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app