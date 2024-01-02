en English
Health

New York Governor Proposes Elimination of Insulin Co-Payments

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
New York Governor Proposes Elimination of Insulin Co-Payments

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has introduced a ground-breaking initiative to eradicate out-of-pocket insurance co-payments for insulin for individuals on state-regulated health insurance plans. This proposal, the first of its kind in the United States, is projected to save New Yorkers $14 million by 2025. The 21% of New Yorkers who are under state-regulated health insurance stand to benefit from this pioneering move.

Addressing the Insulin Crisis

The proposal follows a series of measures aimed at reducing insulin costs, including agreements with insulin manufacturers to limit monthly expenses to $35 for uninsured individuals and a legislative bill to reduce insured patients’ monthly cost-sharing to $30. However, this bill was only passed in the Senate and failed to make it through the Assembly last year.

This bold move by Governor Hochul is an attempt to alleviate the burden faced by the over 1.5 million New Yorkers with diabetes, who have been subjected to price gouging by pharmaceutical companies. By eliminating co-pays, the Governor is providing a lifeline to those struggling with the high cost of insulin, often forcing many to ration it in order to save money.

Consumer Protection and Affordability Agenda

The insulin co-payment elimination is part of a broader package of initiatives Governor Hochul plans to present in her third State of the State address. Among these initiatives are extending paid medical and disability leave benefits and strengthening consumer protections. Furthermore, the Governor aims to force ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ companies to be licensed to operate in New York.

Also included in this sweeping consumer protection and affordability agenda is a plan to increase the minimum wage across the state and tie future increases to inflation. This move is expected to make New York a more affordable and livable state, improving the quality of life for its residents.

Future Housing Plans

While Governor Hochul has hinted at addressing housing issues in her forthcoming address, she acknowledged the need to increase the housing supply to reduce prices and retain residents. This comes after a setback last year when a significant housing program was withdrawn from state budget negotiations.

With this comprehensive package of proposals, Governor Hochul is determined to make New York more affordable for its residents, protect them from medical debt lawsuits, and enhance consumer protections. But above all, her proposal to eliminate out-of-pocket insulin co-payments stands out as a significant stride in making life-saving medication more accessible to those who need it the most.

Health United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

