Health

New York City’s Clubhouse Funding Controversy: A Closer Look

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
New York City’s Clubhouse Funding Controversy: A Closer Look

Concerns have risen in New York City regarding the Adams administration’s recent clubhouse funding requirements. These requirements could lead to a decrease in the number of clubhouses, contradicting local law. Clubhouses, community spaces for individuals with severe mental illnesses, have proven effective in reducing medical expenses and providing support.

New Regulations and their Implications

The city has proposed a $30 million investment to increase clubhouse membership. However, this comes with new benchmarks that existing clubhouses may find challenging to meet, including member and attendance quotas, and specific geographical targets. All 16 current clubhouses will have to reapply for funding through a new RFP, but only 13 contracts will be given, causing unease among clubhouse members who appreciate the intimate settings and relationships of their current clubhouses.

Voices of Opposition

A rally saw members protesting potential closures with signs. Sylvia Pizarro, a clubhouse member, shared her personal journey of recovery through her clubhouse, illustrating the vital role these spaces play in many lives. The possibility of closing clubhouses like Lifelinks in Queens, due to its hospital location, is seen as problematic.

City Officials Respond

City officials, including Queens Councilmember Linda Lee and Brooklyn Councilmember Lincoln Restler, have criticized the one-size-fits-all approach. They’ve also pointed out the lack of funding for relocation or expansion costs. A petition against the closures has already collected nearly 3,000 signatures. In response to the rising concerns, the deadline for reapplication has been extended to January 17.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

