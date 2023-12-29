en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New York City Takes a Stand: Processed Meats to be Eliminated by 2025

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:33 pm EST
New York City Takes a Stand: Processed Meats to be Eliminated by 2025

New York City, a global trendsetter in many aspects, is once again leading the charge, this time in the sphere of public health. In a groundbreaking move, the city has announced plans to eradicate processed meats from the meals served in public schools, hospitals, and other programs by the year 2025. This decision is part of a comprehensive public health initiative in response to mounting concerns over the health risks associated with these types of meats.

The Health Risks of Processed Meats

Processed meats have been under the lens for quite some time now due to their high levels of sodium, preservatives, and other additives. These substances have been linked to a plethora of health issues, including heart disease and cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) is in the process of developing recommended limits for processed meat consumption, while U.S. agencies have set specific sodium reduction goals for these products.

Public Health Initiative and Dietary Practices

The decision by New York City to remove these meats from public institutions is reflective of a wider trend towards healthier dietary practices. It’s an acknowledgment of the increased awareness of the potential dangers of ultra-processed foods. This move aligns with the city’s reputation for initiating progressive policies and setting benchmarks for others to follow.

Broader Implications and Future Trends

With this action, New York City is not only addressing a public health concern but also laying down a marker for other urban centers. If successful, this initiative could instigate similar changes in cities around the globe. The impact of such a shift could be monumental, leading to improved public health and, potentially, a significant reduction in healthcare costs. It’s a bold step forward, affirming the city’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of its residents.

0
Health United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment

By Hadeel Hashem

Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal

By Israel Ojoko

Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep

By BNN Correspondents

A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall ...
@Health · 8 mins
Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall ...
heart comment 0
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Latest Headlines
World News
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
45 seconds
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
3 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
4 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
5 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
5 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
6 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
6 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
7 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
7 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
5 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
7 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app