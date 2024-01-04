en English
Fitness

New Year’s Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
New Year’s Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off

In a bid to kickstart the new year with a blast of wellness and recovery, Therabody, esteemed for their high-quality handheld percussive massagers, has unleashed a New Year Sale that promises significant discounts on their acclaimed Theragun devices. The sale is set to provide a hefty price relief of up to $250 on these top-notch massage guns, renowned for their supplemental role in muscle recovery and relaxation.

Unraveling the Discounts

The sale’s highlights include a generous $50 off on the newly introduced Theragun Sense. The compact and robust Theragun Mini, a favorite of media mogul Oprah, enjoys a $30 price slash. The most substantial discount of up to $250 is reserved for the Theragun Pro, the most potent model in the Therabody lineup.

More Than Just a Massager

Theragun devices are not just about massaging; they are engineered to alleviate muscle soreness, loosen tight spots, and enhance circulation and flexibility. Beyond the physical benefits, they also extend their utility to mental wellness by aiding in stress reduction and promoting better sleep patterns.

Theragun Pro: A Class Apart

The Theragun Pro stands as the flagship model, integrating the QuietForce technology for a quieter operation, a significant perk for those seeking a tranquil recovery session. The Pro model outshines its siblings by offering the most attachments for targeted relief, thus ensuring a personalized recovery experience. Adding to its uniqueness, it can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth. This connectivity enables users to follow personalized wellness routines through the app’s Percussive Therapy feature, thereby enhancing the user experience.

Fitness Health Lifestyle
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

