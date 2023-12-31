en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New Year’s Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
New Year’s Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth

As the world ushers in the new year, it is a time-honored ritual for individuals to set New Year’s resolutions, symbolic gestures of self-improvement and personal growth. This practice is fueled by the inherent human desire to evolve and better oneself, according to social psychologist Omid Fotuhi.

Resolution: A Manifestation of Human Desire

Fotuhi, a researcher specializing in motivation and performance, posits that the act of setting goals is a natural manifestation of our innate desire for self-improvement. However, the perception of New Year’s resolutions is often marred by past failures, leading to disillusionment in some, like Tim Williams of Fort Lauderdale.

Resolutions: A Tool for Accountability

Yet, others, like Carla Valeria Silva de Santos and Josh Moore, utilize resolutions as a means to better their lives and to hold themselves accountable. These personal commitments often start with achievable objectives, such as running a 5k, before escalating to more ambitious targets, as Fotuhi advises.

Psychology of Goal Setting

While the tradition of New Year’s resolutions refects a yearning for self-improvement, it also reveals an underlying psychology of goal setting. This process is deeply rooted in cultural practices and individual psychology, intertwined with our desires for self-actualization and personal potential fulfillment.

Moreover, the influence of our social circles and the media can greatly impact our resolution-making process, with our prefrontal cortex playing a crucial role in altering existing habits or forming new ones. Utilizing the SMART goals framework and psychological strategies, such as making incremental changes and setting up a supportive environment, can significantly enhance the likelihood of achieving these resolutions.

Resolutions: A Reflection of Society’s Aspirations

According to the Forbes Health 2024 resolution survey, 48% of respondents aim to improve their fitness, 38% wish to enhance their finances, and 36% aspire to better their mental health. These statistics not only reflect individual aspirations but also provide insight into society’s collective goals.

Despite the fact that up to 80% of resolutions are broken before the end of January, the act of setting them remains a powerful testament to our shared aspiration for growth, self-improvement, and a better tomorrow. As the new year dawns, it offers a symbolic blank canvas for individuals worldwide to reimagine their lives and strive for realistic and achievable goals.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages

By Rafia Tasleem

Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer

By Mazhar Abbas

McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims

By Bijay Laxmi

CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality ...
@Health · 29 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement

By BNN Correspondents

Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
Gaza’s Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother’s Struggle Amidst Conflict

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
Latest Headlines
World News
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
3 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
3 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
3 mins
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
5 mins
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
11 mins
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
11 mins
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
15 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
25 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app