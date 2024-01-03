New Year’s Resolutions: Prioritizing Mental Health for a Healthier 2024

As the world welcomes the new year, mental health experts emphasize the importance of setting resolutions that prioritize mental health. Advocating for a holistic approach, licensed mental health counselor, Cherlette McCullough, and Chief Clinical Officer at Calm, Chris Mosunic, provide insightful recommendations to foster a healthier, happier year.

Setting Attainable Goals and Building Resilience

McCullough and Mosunic stress the need for setting realistic and attainable goals, a practice that aligns with maintaining a healthy lifestyle. They underscore the significance of breaking larger goals into smaller tasks to avoid feeling overwhelmed and promote a sense of achievement. The experts further advocate for flexibility and resilience in the face of disruptions, emphasizing the value of adaptability and mindful reflection in the mental health recovery journey.

‘Dry January’ and Rethinking Failure

The concept of ‘Dry January’ is introduced as a means of reevaluating an individual’s relationship with alcohol and its impact on overall health. This practice encourages a period of abstinence as an opportunity to reflect on the role that alcohol plays in one’s life. Additionally, Mosunic calls for a redefinition of failure, promoting a growth mindset that views setbacks not as defeats, but as learning experiences.

Practicing Gratitude and Financial Planning

Practicing gratitude is identified as a potent method for improving mental health. Various techniques can be employed to cultivate this practice, such as journaling or mindfulness exercises. The article also underscores the role of financial planning in alleviating stress related to money, particularly in light of current inflation and debt concerns.

Addressing Workplace Stress

The stigma around taking breaks in the workplace is challenged, with the experts suggesting that time off is essential to improve overall well-being. This shift in perspective promotes healthier work environments and reduces stress, contributing to improved mental health. These recommendations, grounded in a comprehensive understanding of mental health, are designed to help individuals achieve their New Year’s resolutions by focusing on mental health as a foundational aspect of success.