Fitness

New Year’s Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
New Year’s Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes

As the New Year unfurls, a tangible shift in the tradition of setting resolutions is making waves. Instead of transient pledges, the emphasis is now on adopting sustainable lifestyle changes. Fitness establishments such as Burn Bootcamp and 125 Live are at the forefront of this transformation, advocating for continuous healthy habits and community support as opposed to ephemeral quick fixes.

A Community-Driven Approach to Fitness

The power of community is proving to be a game-changer in this paradigm shift. Establishments like 125 Live are fostering a sense of belonging that bolsters individuals’ commitment to their health and fitness goals. This community-centric approach not only encourages camaraderie but also instills accountability, making the journey towards wellness a collective endeavor.

Burn Bootcamp’s Strive for More Challenge

Burn Bootcamp is further augmenting this shift by rolling out personalized training sessions and a ‘strive for more’ challenge that spans four weeks. This initiative is designed to help individuals cultivate new healthy habits, moving away from the ephemeral nature of New Year’s resolutions and towards the persistence of lifestyle changes.

Innovative Fitness Options at 125 Live

125 Live is distinguishing itself by introducing avant-garde fitness options like underwater cycling classes. These innovative offerings underscore the trend of sustainable lifestyle changes over fleeting New Year’s resolutions. They offer a fresh take on fitness, making the pursuit of health and wellness a thrilling experience.

From Resolutions to Lifestyle Changes: Experts Weigh In

Experts from Washington State University have also chimed in on this transition from New Year’s resolutions to lifestyle changes. They recommend setting SMART goals, shunning unrealistic benchmarks, and adopting rewards-based treatment. Positive reinforcement, scheduling activities at optimal times, and self-forgiveness are some of the other strategies they advocate for. The emphasis is on setting realistic short-term goals, planning, adherence, and making one change at a time. The benefits of gratitude and intention-setting are also highlighted in this lifestyle change process.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

