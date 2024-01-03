en English
Health

New Year’s Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
As the calendar turns to 2024, in North Dakota, pet owners are being urged to forge new year’s resolutions for their furry companions. The objective? Enhancing their pets’ health and overall well-being. Leading the initiative is Veterinarian Dr. Julie Buzby, who has distilled five indispensable habits for pets to ensure they live not just healthier, but happier lives.

Yearly Wellness Visits

The first resolution on Dr. Buzby’s list is the promotion of yearly wellness visits. These routine check-ups play a pivotal role in early detection of any lurking ailments or discomfort that pets may instinctively conceal. This is particularly crucial for senior pets, who require semi-annual ‘tip-to-tail’ exams for a comprehensive health evaluation.

Parasite Prevention and Control

The second recommendation is to seek professional advice on parasite prevention and control. Parasites are ubiquitous, and pets can contract them from a multitude of environments. Regular veterinary consultation can help implement effective measures to ward off these unwelcomed guests.

Heartworm Prevention

The third habit underscores the importance of year-round heartworm prevention. As pet travel becomes more commonplace, the risk posed by heartworm populations—which are steadily growing and spreading—becomes increasingly significant. By keeping heartworm prevention a constant, pet owners can safeguard their pets from this potentially fatal disease.

Daily Dental Care

The fourth habit is daily teeth brushing. Dental disease is prevalent among pets and can cause a host of problems, including bad breath. Daily dental care can be a proactive step in preventing these issues and promoting overall oral health.

Maintaining a Healthy Weight

Finally, Dr. Buzby emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy weight for pets. Studies have revealed that leaner pets can live up to two years longer than their overweight counterparts, thus making weight management pivotal for their longevity.

Embracing these habits can contribute towards early disease detection, better prognosis, and ultimately, the assurance of good health for pets. So as pet owners in North Dakota and beyond pen down their resolutions for 2024, let’s hope one for their pets also makes the list.

Health Pets United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

