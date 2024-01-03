New Year’s Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives

As the calendar turns to 2024, in North Dakota, pet owners are being urged to forge new year’s resolutions for their furry companions. The objective? Enhancing their pets’ health and overall well-being. Leading the initiative is Veterinarian Dr. Julie Buzby, who has distilled five indispensable habits for pets to ensure they live not just healthier, but happier lives.

Yearly Wellness Visits

The first resolution on Dr. Buzby’s list is the promotion of yearly wellness visits. These routine check-ups play a pivotal role in early detection of any lurking ailments or discomfort that pets may instinctively conceal. This is particularly crucial for senior pets, who require semi-annual ‘tip-to-tail’ exams for a comprehensive health evaluation.

Parasite Prevention and Control

The second recommendation is to seek professional advice on parasite prevention and control. Parasites are ubiquitous, and pets can contract them from a multitude of environments. Regular veterinary consultation can help implement effective measures to ward off these unwelcomed guests.

Heartworm Prevention

The third habit underscores the importance of year-round heartworm prevention. As pet travel becomes more commonplace, the risk posed by heartworm populations—which are steadily growing and spreading—becomes increasingly significant. By keeping heartworm prevention a constant, pet owners can safeguard their pets from this potentially fatal disease.

Daily Dental Care

The fourth habit is daily teeth brushing. Dental disease is prevalent among pets and can cause a host of problems, including bad breath. Daily dental care can be a proactive step in preventing these issues and promoting overall oral health.

Maintaining a Healthy Weight

Finally, Dr. Buzby emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy weight for pets. Studies have revealed that leaner pets can live up to two years longer than their overweight counterparts, thus making weight management pivotal for their longevity.

Embracing these habits can contribute towards early disease detection, better prognosis, and ultimately, the assurance of good health for pets. So as pet owners in North Dakota and beyond pen down their resolutions for 2024, let’s hope one for their pets also makes the list.