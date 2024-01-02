New Year’s Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks

As the New Year unfolds, a surge in health-oriented resolutions is witnessed worldwide. A significant number of people aim to enhance their fitness, lose weight, and reduce alcohol consumption. But does this health-conscious wave reflect on the share market? The trends in fitness centers, like Planet Fitness, witness an increase in memberships post-holidays. However, this rise does not always translate into a substantial gain in share prices.

Transient Nature of New Year’s Resolutions

Planet Fitness, for instance, saw a 9% rise in its shares early last year, but by the end of 2023, they fell by 7%. This fall reflects broader market trends and the fleeting nature of New Year’s resolutions. Stocks of W.W. International and Peloton also did not show significant improvements. According to the Forbes Health survey, resolutions are typically abandoned within two to four months due to lack of progress.

Impact of Pandemic on Fitness Trends

The pandemic was indeed an anomaly. It sparked a surge in investments in home fitness equipment like Peloton. However, as gyms reopened, this trend reversed. Unlike fitness centers and equipment, pharmaceutical companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly saw consistent gains in their shares due to the popularity of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Pharmaceutical Solutions for Weight Loss

Novo Nordisk’s shares rose by 50.7% in 2023, and Eli Lilly’s shares increased by 60.7%, indicating a shift towards pharmaceutical solutions for weight loss among consumers. The demand for weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly and Co’s Zepbound was so high that they were unaffordable for many patients. These drugs, known as GLP-1 agonists, help people lose 15 to 20% of their body weight and protect against heart and kidney disease. However, there are concerns about inequities in access, especially among more marginalized groups, and reports of rare side-effects, including a potential link to suicidal thoughts.