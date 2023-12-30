en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New Year’s Resolutions: A Tale of Failure or Success?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 am EST
New Year’s Resolutions: A Tale of Failure or Success?

As the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, millions worldwide usher in the New Year with resolutions. These personal pledges—ranging from health and fitness goals to financial planning—have been a tradition for centuries, dating back to ancient Babylon. Yet, they’ve earned a notorious reputation for failure. However, recent data suggests otherwise, indicating that a significant proportion of resolution-makers do see improvements in various aspects of their lives.

Success Amidst the Skepticism

Contrary to the common belief, not all New Year’s resolutions are doomed to fail. A YouGov survey from 2019 found that of the 40% of U.S. adults who made New Year’s resolutions, 16% fully adhered to theirs, while 44% maintained some. This implies that nearly two-thirds of resolution-makers experience some level of success.

The ‘Fresh Start Effect’

The success, experts argue, is largely due to the ‘fresh start effect.’ This psychological phenomenon occurs when specific dates, like New Year’s, instil a sense of a new beginning, thereby motivating positive changes. Katy Milkman, a professor and behavioral scientist at the Wharton School, likens resolutions to other forms of goal-setting, where even stretch goals can lead to partial success if not fully achieved.

Strategies for Success

To enhance the chance of fulfilling New Year’s resolutions, experts recommend a strategic approach. This includes setting smaller, achievable goals, seeking professional help when necessary, and taking a measured pace when making significant changes. Moreover, transforming vague ambitions into specific, measurable goals can increase the odds of success.

Looking Beyond Resolutions

The article also delves into other topics related to well-being. It discusses the influence of ‘influencer’ dietitians on eating habits, the potential link between Parkinson’s and gut health, the risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle, and the evolving dynamics of dating after 50. These topics underscore the multifaceted nature of wellness and the need for a holistic approach to achieving it.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health Authorities Advise Staying Home During Holidays Amid Health Concerns

By Israel Ojoko

WHO Raises Alarm: Urgent Action Needed to Address Escalating Crisis in Sudan

By Dil Bar Irshad

Smart Nora: The Most Effective Anti-Snoring Device

By Wojciech Zylm

GLP-1 Drugs: The New Frontier in Obesity Treatment

By Salman Khan

Polly Arrowsmith's Unconventional New Year's 2024 Resolution: A Celebr ...
@Health · 10 mins
Polly Arrowsmith's Unconventional New Year's 2024 Resolution: A Celebr ...
heart comment 0
Grief in Samoa Sheds Light on Urgent Mental Health Crisis

By Rizwan Shah

Grief in Samoa Sheds Light on Urgent Mental Health Crisis
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work

By Muhammad Jawad

Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
New E-Cigarette Tax in Indonesia Faces Criticism from PAVENAS

By BNN Correspondents

New E-Cigarette Tax in Indonesia Faces Criticism from PAVENAS
Health Advisory Issued for Extreme Heatwave in Cambodia and Australia

By Rafia Tasleem

Health Advisory Issued for Extreme Heatwave in Cambodia and Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
57th Annual Regatta Festival: Sailing into the Heart of Turks and Caicos Culture
28 seconds
57th Annual Regatta Festival: Sailing into the Heart of Turks and Caicos Culture
Health Authorities Advise Staying Home During Holidays Amid Health Concerns
50 seconds
Health Authorities Advise Staying Home During Holidays Amid Health Concerns
Cincinnati Bearcats' Stunning Comeback Victory Over Evansville Purple Aces
1 min
Cincinnati Bearcats' Stunning Comeback Victory Over Evansville Purple Aces
Maine Secretary of State Faces Impeachment Attempt, Chinese President Calls for 'Diplomatic Iron Army'
4 mins
Maine Secretary of State Faces Impeachment Attempt, Chinese President Calls for 'Diplomatic Iron Army'
UCF Dominates with Balanced Scoring in Basketball Game Against Bethune-Cookman
4 mins
UCF Dominates with Balanced Scoring in Basketball Game Against Bethune-Cookman
Alex Scott Raises Concern Over Scouting Opportunities for Channel Island Footballers
4 mins
Alex Scott Raises Concern Over Scouting Opportunities for Channel Island Footballers
Franz Wagner's Career-High 32 Points Lead Orlando Magic to Victory Over Knicks
6 mins
Franz Wagner's Career-High 32 Points Lead Orlando Magic to Victory Over Knicks
WHO Raises Alarm: Urgent Action Needed to Address Escalating Crisis in Sudan
6 mins
WHO Raises Alarm: Urgent Action Needed to Address Escalating Crisis in Sudan
Smart Nora: The Most Effective Anti-Snoring Device
6 mins
Smart Nora: The Most Effective Anti-Snoring Device
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
2 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
2 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
2 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
5 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app