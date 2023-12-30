New Year’s Resolutions: A Tale of Failure or Success?

As the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, millions worldwide usher in the New Year with resolutions. These personal pledges—ranging from health and fitness goals to financial planning—have been a tradition for centuries, dating back to ancient Babylon. Yet, they’ve earned a notorious reputation for failure. However, recent data suggests otherwise, indicating that a significant proportion of resolution-makers do see improvements in various aspects of their lives.

Success Amidst the Skepticism

Contrary to the common belief, not all New Year’s resolutions are doomed to fail. A YouGov survey from 2019 found that of the 40% of U.S. adults who made New Year’s resolutions, 16% fully adhered to theirs, while 44% maintained some. This implies that nearly two-thirds of resolution-makers experience some level of success.

The ‘Fresh Start Effect’

The success, experts argue, is largely due to the ‘fresh start effect.’ This psychological phenomenon occurs when specific dates, like New Year’s, instil a sense of a new beginning, thereby motivating positive changes. Katy Milkman, a professor and behavioral scientist at the Wharton School, likens resolutions to other forms of goal-setting, where even stretch goals can lead to partial success if not fully achieved.

Strategies for Success

To enhance the chance of fulfilling New Year’s resolutions, experts recommend a strategic approach. This includes setting smaller, achievable goals, seeking professional help when necessary, and taking a measured pace when making significant changes. Moreover, transforming vague ambitions into specific, measurable goals can increase the odds of success.

Looking Beyond Resolutions

