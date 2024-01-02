en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Year’s Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
New Year’s Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies

As the world welcomed 2024, the annual tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions triggered a surge in consumer interest across health, finance, and learning companies.

Individuals, inspired by the prospect of personal transformation, set resolutions to improve various aspects of their lives, creating a golden opportunity for certain businesses. Neil Saunders, the managing director at GlobalData, noted that products and services related to New Year’s resolutions experience noticeable spikes in demand during this period.

Subscription Companies Seize the Opportunity

Subscription-based companies, particularly those in the health industry, see the New Year period as a prime time for customer acquisition. A Forbes Health-OnePoll survey revealed that nearly half of Americans prioritize fitness in their resolutions, creating a major commercial opportunity for related businesses.

New York Sports Club, for instance, experiences a significant increase in new member sign-ups during January. The company, often offering discounted memberships to attract new customers, sees the New Year as a critical time for new business and sets sign-up targets that are multiple times higher than in other months.

Long-term Engagement: The Key to Retention

Kari Saitowitz, the club’s chief marketing and creative officer, emphasized that while initial offers may be discounted, the long-term strategy is to convert these new customers into loyal, full-paying members.

To retain customers after the initial rush, New York Sports Club is focusing on strategies such as free orientation sessions with trainers and revamping referral and incentive-based rewards programs.

Leveraging Psychology and Trends

The power of marketing lies in leveraging the psychology behind New Year’s resolutions. Businesses capitalize on the enthusiasm surrounding the New Year by launching advertising campaigns centered around resolutions and creating perceived needs for their products or services.

They exploit the psychology of novelty, presenting their products as innovations likely to facilitate the realization of resolutions. Businesses also emphasize long-term engagement by offering special deals, loyalty programs, and incentives to encourage the continued use of products or services beyond the month of January.

0
Business Fitness Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Corporates Eye Start-ups for Talent Acquisition: Merging Cultures for Retention

By BNN Correspondents

URU Metals Ltd Extends Repayment Deadline for Convertible Loan

By Israel Ojoko

UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales

By Bijay Laxmi

Morrisons Slashes Prices on 1,000 Products to Ease January Financial Pressures

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Volac Sells Milk Replacer Business to Denkavit in Strategic Move ...
@Agriculture · 34 seconds
Volac Sells Milk Replacer Business to Denkavit in Strategic Move ...
heart comment 0
Net Zero PLC’s Strategic Move: Deadline Extension for Acquisition Underscores Energy Transition Focus

By Wojciech Zylm

Net Zero PLC's Strategic Move: Deadline Extension for Acquisition Underscores Energy Transition Focus
Caremark Redcar and Cleveland Ramps Up Recruitment Following Contract Win

By BNN Correspondents

Caremark Redcar and Cleveland Ramps Up Recruitment Following Contract Win
2023 Financial Landscape: S&P 500 Rally and Treasury Yield Developments

By Nitish Verma

2023 Financial Landscape: S&P 500 Rally and Treasury Yield Developments
Panther Metals PLC Poised for Accelerated Growth in 2024 Amid Favorable Market Conditions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Panther Metals PLC Poised for Accelerated Growth in 2024 Amid Favorable Market Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Editorials Highlight Electoral Transparency, New Laws and Conservation Challenges in Illinois
31 seconds
Editorials Highlight Electoral Transparency, New Laws and Conservation Challenges in Illinois
UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
31 seconds
UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
Beşiktaş Sets Transfer Fee for Amir Hadziahmetovic Amid Strategic Team Restructuring
33 seconds
Beşiktaş Sets Transfer Fee for Amir Hadziahmetovic Amid Strategic Team Restructuring
Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia
33 seconds
Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia
Michigan and Washington: A Battle of the Undefeated in the 2024 National Championship
34 seconds
Michigan and Washington: A Battle of the Undefeated in the 2024 National Championship
Former Today FM Presenter Breaks Foot at Best Friend's Wedding
35 seconds
Former Today FM Presenter Breaks Foot at Best Friend's Wedding
Microstate Analysis: A New Dimension in Understanding Alzheimer's Disease
35 seconds
Microstate Analysis: A New Dimension in Understanding Alzheimer's Disease
Caremark Redcar and Cleveland Ramps Up Recruitment Following Contract Win
51 seconds
Caremark Redcar and Cleveland Ramps Up Recruitment Following Contract Win
New Study Uncovers Complex Origins of Cochlear Macrophages
53 seconds
New Study Uncovers Complex Origins of Cochlear Macrophages
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app