New Year’s Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized

In the 2024 New Year’s Honours, several key figures within the occupational health field were recognized for their significant contributions. Professor Dame Carol Black received the prestigious Dame Grand Cross, the highest level of award in the Order of the British Empire, for her seminal work in addressing the societal impacts of illicit drugs. Her award marks a rare achievement, as she is believed to be the first female doctor to be made a Dame Grand Cross, joining a group of fewer than 80 women who have received this honor.

Impacting Occupational Health

Dr. Shriti Pattani, the immediate past president of SOM, was made an OBE in recognition of her contributions to occupational health. She is currently serving as the National Clinical Expert in Occupational Health and Wellbeing for NHS England. Professor Margaret Rae, former president of the UK Faculty of Public Health, was made a CBE, and Joanne Brown, former chair of the Scottish Osteopathic Society, received an OBE for her services to musculoskeletal health in Scotland.

Industry Recognition

Concentra® acquired five occupational health centers from Centura Centers for Occupational Medicine (CCOM) located in Colorado. The American Osteopathic Foundation (AOF) proudly welcomes Thomas A. Quinn, DO, FAOCOPM, to its Board of Directors, to serve a three-year term that commences on January 1, 2024. His contributions extend beyond clinical practice and education, including his groundbreaking book ‘THE FEMININE TOUCH: Women in Osteopathic Medicine’.

Championing Workplace Safety

Jacqueline O’Donovan, managing director of O’Donovan Waste Disposal, has been honored with an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by His Majesty King Charles III for her pioneering efforts in promoting recycling and workplace safety. She has grown its turnover from £175,000 to more than £20 million and has introduced a wellbeing strategy in 2019. Her company also achieved the ISO 39001 certification for road traffic safety for the fifth consecutive year in 2023.