en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New Year’s Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
New Year’s Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized

In the 2024 New Year’s Honours, several key figures within the occupational health field were recognized for their significant contributions. Professor Dame Carol Black received the prestigious Dame Grand Cross, the highest level of award in the Order of the British Empire, for her seminal work in addressing the societal impacts of illicit drugs. Her award marks a rare achievement, as she is believed to be the first female doctor to be made a Dame Grand Cross, joining a group of fewer than 80 women who have received this honor.

Impacting Occupational Health

Dr. Shriti Pattani, the immediate past president of SOM, was made an OBE in recognition of her contributions to occupational health. She is currently serving as the National Clinical Expert in Occupational Health and Wellbeing for NHS England. Professor Margaret Rae, former president of the UK Faculty of Public Health, was made a CBE, and Joanne Brown, former chair of the Scottish Osteopathic Society, received an OBE for her services to musculoskeletal health in Scotland.

Industry Recognition

Concentra® acquired five occupational health centers from Centura Centers for Occupational Medicine (CCOM) located in Colorado. The American Osteopathic Foundation (AOF) proudly welcomes Thomas A. Quinn, DO, FAOCOPM, to its Board of Directors, to serve a three-year term that commences on January 1, 2024. His contributions extend beyond clinical practice and education, including his groundbreaking book ‘THE FEMININE TOUCH: Women in Osteopathic Medicine’.

Championing Workplace Safety

Jacqueline O’Donovan, managing director of O’Donovan Waste Disposal, has been honored with an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by His Majesty King Charles III for her pioneering efforts in promoting recycling and workplace safety. She has grown its turnover from £175,000 to more than £20 million and has introduced a wellbeing strategy in 2019. Her company also achieved the ISO 39001 certification for road traffic safety for the fifth consecutive year in 2023.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023

By Ayesha Mumtaz

FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Mu ...
@Health · 1 min
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Mu ...
heart comment 0
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan

By Rizwan Shah

Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements

By Muhammad Jawad

Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments

By BNN Correspondents

Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
Latest Headlines
World News
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
54 seconds
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
1 min
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
1 min
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
1 min
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
1 min
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
1 min
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
2 mins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
2 mins
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
2 mins
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app