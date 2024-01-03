New Year’s Firsts: Babies Born as 2024 Dawns, with Twins Split Across Years

The dawn of the New Year brought with it a wave of joy and hope as the first babies of 2024 were welcomed into the world. In the Twin Cities, the first baby of the year, Wade August Petersen, claimed the spotlight, born at the stroke of midnight on January 1 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. Wade, the child of Skylee and Hunter Petersen, tipped the scale at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 21 inches in length. Named after his great-grandfather, he is the first grandchild and great-grandchild on both sides of the family.

A Day of Firsts

Meanwhile, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, another baby, Adeline Banik, arrived earlier than anticipated on New Year’s Day at 10:14 a.m. Born to Amanda and Mark Banik of Spring Valley, Adeline weighed in at 6 pounds. The Baniks, already parents to their first-born son, Rhett, were thrilled to welcome their new daughter home. They commended Carle BroMenn for the excellent birthing experience they had with both of their children.

New Year Twins with a Twist

In an extraordinary twist of fate, two sets of parents from Connecticut and New Jersey welcomed twin babies born on different days, months, and even years. One baby from each set was born just before midnight on December 31, 2023, and their siblings arrived in the early hours of January 1, 2024. According to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California, the chances of twins being born on different days and years are as rare as one in 2 million.

A Midnight Miracle

In Connecticut, Seven and Souli Morris were born in different years, with Seven arriving at 11:50 p.m. on December 31, 2023, and Souli making her entrance at midnight on January 1, 2024, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Both babies, welcomed by parents Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces. This exceptional occurrence added a unique charm to the New Year celebrations for these families.