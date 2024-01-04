en English
Crime

New Year’s Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet

The festive spirit of ringing in the new year turned sour for Sabina Barajas, a 54-year-old resident of north Houston. As she celebrated with family on New Year’s Eve, a stray bullet struck her head, altering her life in an instant. The medical staff initially suspected a fragment from the fireworks show was responsible, but a subsequent CT scan revealed the grim reality: a bullet was lodged in her skull.

Uncertainty and Fear

The doctors presented a chilling prognosis — removing the bullet could potentially cause an infection. The news bred a cocktail of emotions in Barajas’s daughter, Esmerelda De Leon. She confessed feeling an urge to burst into tears and let out a scream, but she steeled herself, not wanting to exacerbate her mother’s precarious condition.

Brush with Death

Despite the grim circumstances, Barajas considers herself lucky. The chances of surviving a bullet wound to the head are slim, and she is cognizant of the fact that she escaped death by a whisker.

Investigation Ongoing

The Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Division has taken up the case, but the perpetrator remains at large. While no arrests have been made explicitly linked to Barajas’s incident, the police apprehended seven individuals over the New Year’s weekend for discharging firearms into the air. Among them were Elijah Sosa, 21, and Junior Lezama, 18, detained near the location of Barajas’s shooting. Their involvement in the incident, however, remains unconfirmed.

Crime Health United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

