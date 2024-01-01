en English
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
In the early hours of today, paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) found themselves embroiled in a series of distressing emergencies. The unfortunate incidents, predominantly sparked by fireworks-related accidents and a four-alarm fire, resulted in a slew of injuries ranging from minor to severe.

A Torrent of Fireworks-Related Injuries

As part of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, fireworks painted the skies above Honolulu. However, the spectacle of lights was marred by an unexpected series of injuries. Paramedics were called to the scene multiple times to administer immediate care to victims, including children, suffering from extensive eye injuries and serious burns inflicted by firework blasts. They treated and transported the victims to emergency rooms as required.

Firefighter Injured in the Line of Duty

Simultaneously, in Waldorf, a house blaze demanded the attention of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department. One firefighter, while combating the flames, sustained minor burns. He was swiftly taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Four-Alarm Fire at Golden Green Hotel

Over in Charlotte, N.C., a four-alarm fire engulfed the Golden Green Hotel. Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) paramedics were on the scene, treating six people for minor injuries. Two individuals were rescued from the blaze, and one of them was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. The fire, suspected to be caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials or an electrical failure, left an estimated $250,000 worth of damage in its wake.

These incidents serve as a grim reminder of the dangers associated with fireworks and potential fire hazards. It underscores the importance of safety precautions during celebrations and the critical role of emergency services in mitigating the impact of such unfortunate events.

Accidents Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

