en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New Year’s Diets: A Closer Look at Long-Term Efficacy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:31 am EST
New Year’s Diets: A Closer Look at Long-Term Efficacy

As the New Year dawns, countless individuals are drawn to the promise of quick-fix weight loss diets in their quest for improved health and fitness. However, a study published in The BMJ in 2020 calls into question the long-term efficacy of such diets, revealing that most participants regained the weight they lost within a year.

Fad Diets: A Fleeting Fix?

The study tracked the progress of 22,000 overweight or obese adults embarking on 14 of the most popular diets, including Atkins, Weight Watchers, and Jenny Craig. Initial results showed improvements in weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol at the six-month mark. However, these benefits largely vanished by the end of the year—with one notable exception. The Mediterranean diet, unlike its counterparts, demonstrated sustained cholesterol improvements.

The Keto Controversy

The ketogenic, or keto diet, has attracted criticism for its potential to cause muscle loss and nutritional deficiencies. The diet, which emphasizes a high intake of fat and protein alongside a low carbohydrate intake, pushes the body into a state of ketosis. While it may deliver short-term weight loss, experts caution that its effects mirror starvation and advise against it for those seeking overall health improvements.

Embracing the Mediterranean Way

In contrast to the restrictive keto diet, the Mediterranean diet promotes a heart-healthy lifestyle change. Renowned for its focus on healthier alternatives to butter and red meat, the diet encourages long-term commitment rather than adherence to strict rules.

Intermittent Fasting and Paleo: Different Approaches, Same Shortfalls

Intermittent fasting, which prioritizes the timing of meals over food types, has gained popularity for its flexibility. However, its potential health benefits are only realized when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise. The paleo diet, which mimics the eating habits of Paleolithic-era hunter-gatherers, promotes nutritious inclusions but may lead to deficiencies in calcium and vitamin D, heightening the risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures.

While the allure of quick results offered by these diets may be tempting, it’s crucial to approach them critically and consider their long-term effects. As the New Year ushers in a fresh wave of health resolutions, it’s worth remembering that sustainable change often comes slowly, and a balanced diet coupled with regular exercise remains the best formula for lasting health and fitness.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Holiday Travel Health Advisory: Emphasizing Precautions and Wellness

By Waqas Arain

Ketchup vs Mustard: A Nutritional Showdown

By Olalekan Adigun

Revolutionary Emsella Chair: A New Hope for Seniors with Urinary Incontinence

By Hadeel Hashem

James Middleton Hints at 2024 Book Release Amid Personal Reflections

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Biden Administration Ponders Rescheduling Marijuana: Concerns and Repe ...
@Health · 12 mins
Biden Administration Ponders Rescheduling Marijuana: Concerns and Repe ...
heart comment 0
First Baby of 2024 Born in Manila at the Stroke of Midnight

By BNN Correspondents

First Baby of 2024 Born in Manila at the Stroke of Midnight
Congress Mulls Significant Shift in Health Care Policy: Medicaid to Cover Substance Use Treatment

By Muhammad Jawad

Congress Mulls Significant Shift in Health Care Policy: Medicaid to Cover Substance Use Treatment
World Introvert Day: A Quiet Celebration of Introversion

By Mazhar Abbas

World Introvert Day: A Quiet Celebration of Introversion
UK and Ireland Top Global Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Reveals OECD Study

By Mazhar Abbas

UK and Ireland Top Global Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Reveals OECD Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Alex Scott Voices Concerns Over Channel Islands' Talents and Scouting Opportunities
24 seconds
Alex Scott Voices Concerns Over Channel Islands' Talents and Scouting Opportunities
Holiday Travel Health Advisory: Emphasizing Precautions and Wellness
1 min
Holiday Travel Health Advisory: Emphasizing Precautions and Wellness
Global Elections 2024: A Critical Examination of Political and Economic Landscapes
2 mins
Global Elections 2024: A Critical Examination of Political and Economic Landscapes
Andy Murray Faces Early Exit in Brisbane International
2 mins
Andy Murray Faces Early Exit in Brisbane International
Calgary Flames Secure Victory in Nail-Biting Encounter Against Philadelphia Flyers
2 mins
Calgary Flames Secure Victory in Nail-Biting Encounter Against Philadelphia Flyers
Ketchup vs Mustard: A Nutritional Showdown
3 mins
Ketchup vs Mustard: A Nutritional Showdown
ITV Channel's New Series: A Blend of Local Significance and Broader Interests
3 mins
ITV Channel's New Series: A Blend of Local Significance and Broader Interests
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
3 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
Revolutionary Emsella Chair: A New Hope for Seniors with Urinary Incontinence
4 mins
Revolutionary Emsella Chair: A New Hope for Seniors with Urinary Incontinence
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
6 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
18 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
21 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
22 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
57 mins
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
3 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
3 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
4 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
4 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app