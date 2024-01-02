New Year’s Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares

A grievous incident, casting a shadow on the New Year’s Day celebrations in Linares, Jaen, claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 16-year-old. The fateful event occurred when the victims used a picon brazier, a commonly used source of heat in rural areas, within an enclosed room. The lethal consequences of this seemingly harmless act underline the hazardous potential of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency Services Alerted

The emergency services were alerted around 7:20 p.m. Upon reaching the residence on Las Descalzas Street, they found a minor, a man, and a woman lifeless. The victims had inhaled smoke from the picon brazier, leading to their premature demise. The brazier, when used for burning charcoal or wood, emits carbon monoxide, exposure to which can be fatal in high concentrations.

The Peril of Picon Braziers

Picon, a type of charcoal derived from holm oak firewood or other trees, is widely used for heating purposes during winter in rural areas due to its high heating value. However, using such braziers indoors can result in a rapid buildup of carbon monoxide. This colorless, odorless gas is a silent killer that can induce cardiovascular failure and subsequently death when inhaled in large amounts. In this tragic incident, it is believed that the victims likely fell asleep near the brazier, oblivious to the impending danger.

Unseen Dangers and Preventive Measures

This tragic episode serves as a stark reminder of the unseen dangers that lurk in our everyday surroundings. It underlines the importance of understanding the risks associated with commonly used heating methods, particularly in enclosed spaces. Experts strongly advise against using picon braziers indoors, emphasizing the need for adequate ventilation when burning charcoal or wood to prevent the accumulation of carbon monoxide. It is a matter of life and death, as underscored by this New Year’s Day tragedy in Linares.