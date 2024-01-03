New Year’s Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke’s Hospitals in Boise and Meridian

Two families in Boise and Meridian, Idaho, welcomed the year 2024 with a special delivery – the first New Year’s babies across St. Luke’s eight hospitals. Nevaeh Lilly and Ella Rose, both born at exactly 12:32 a.m., brought a unique start to the New Year for their respective families and the medical staff at St. Luke’s.

Double Celebration at St. Luke’s

In St. Luke’s Boise, Nevaeh Lilly made her remarkable entrance into the world as the daughter of Britney Ballou and Josh DeLaune. Weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce, Nevaeh was warmly received by her four siblings. Simultaneously, at St. Luke’s Meridian, Ashlee and Jazmane welcomed their daughter Ella Rose who tipped the scale at 7 pounds 3 ounces. Ella has one older sister who is now thrilled to assume the role of a big sibling.

Parents and Hospital Staff Rejoice

The parents of both Nevaeh and Ella expressed their profound excitement and gratitude for the safe and timely arrival of their daughters. They commended the medical staff at St. Luke’s for their unwavering support throughout the birthing process. The hospital staff, equally elated, celebrated the arrival of the New Year’s babies with the families.

Additional New Year’s Celebrations

Adding to the joyous start of the New Year, another New Year’s baby was welcomed at St. Luke’s Nampa Hospital at 4:30 a.m. However, St. Luke’s Elmore had a busy end of the year with five births, but did not report a New Year baby at the time of release.

As part of the New Year’s tradition, each of the first babies born at St. Luke’s hospitals was gifted a basket filled with various baby items. These gifts, a kind gesture from St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, the Auxiliaries, or the Hospital Foundation, further amplified the joy of the families and the hospital staff.