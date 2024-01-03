en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New Year’s Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke’s Hospitals in Boise and Meridian

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
New Year’s Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke’s Hospitals in Boise and Meridian

Two families in Boise and Meridian, Idaho, welcomed the year 2024 with a special delivery – the first New Year’s babies across St. Luke’s eight hospitals. Nevaeh Lilly and Ella Rose, both born at exactly 12:32 a.m., brought a unique start to the New Year for their respective families and the medical staff at St. Luke’s.

Double Celebration at St. Luke’s

In St. Luke’s Boise, Nevaeh Lilly made her remarkable entrance into the world as the daughter of Britney Ballou and Josh DeLaune. Weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce, Nevaeh was warmly received by her four siblings. Simultaneously, at St. Luke’s Meridian, Ashlee and Jazmane welcomed their daughter Ella Rose who tipped the scale at 7 pounds 3 ounces. Ella has one older sister who is now thrilled to assume the role of a big sibling.

Parents and Hospital Staff Rejoice

The parents of both Nevaeh and Ella expressed their profound excitement and gratitude for the safe and timely arrival of their daughters. They commended the medical staff at St. Luke’s for their unwavering support throughout the birthing process. The hospital staff, equally elated, celebrated the arrival of the New Year’s babies with the families.

Additional New Year’s Celebrations

Adding to the joyous start of the New Year, another New Year’s baby was welcomed at St. Luke’s Nampa Hospital at 4:30 a.m. However, St. Luke’s Elmore had a busy end of the year with five births, but did not report a New Year baby at the time of release.

As part of the New Year’s tradition, each of the first babies born at St. Luke’s hospitals was gifted a basket filled with various baby items. These gifts, a kind gesture from St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, the Auxiliaries, or the Hospital Foundation, further amplified the joy of the families and the hospital staff.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System

By BNN Correspondents

Osteoporosis Treatment Evolves with Tymlos: Aluminum Leaching Concerns Partly Dismissed

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Veteran's Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran's Crisis Line

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028

By Saboor Bayat

Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India ...
@Health · 2 mins
Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India ...
heart comment 0
New Zealand Blood Service’s Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions

By Israel Ojoko

The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
Toddler’s Cancer Battle Exposes Family’s Financial Strain

By Safak Costu

Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Nevada’s Healthcare Crisis: A Multifaceted Approach Needed

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nevada's Healthcare Crisis: A Multifaceted Approach Needed
Latest Headlines
World News
Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System
15 seconds
Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System
Wayne Rooney Sacked by Birmingham City; APC Backs Tinubu Amidst PDP Criticism
25 seconds
Wayne Rooney Sacked by Birmingham City; APC Backs Tinubu Amidst PDP Criticism
Victor Matfield Marks Daughter's 18th Birthday with a Car Gift
25 seconds
Victor Matfield Marks Daughter's 18th Birthday with a Car Gift
Winnipeg Jets Soar High with Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
35 seconds
Winnipeg Jets Soar High with Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
59 seconds
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
Osteoporosis Treatment Evolves with Tymlos: Aluminum Leaching Concerns Partly Dismissed
1 min
Osteoporosis Treatment Evolves with Tymlos: Aluminum Leaching Concerns Partly Dismissed
Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament
2 mins
Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament
CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions
2 mins
CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions
Veteran's Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran's Crisis Line
2 mins
Veteran's Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran's Crisis Line
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
20 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app