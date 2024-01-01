New Year’s Babies: A Global Celebration of New Life in 2024

The commencement of 2024 was marked with joy and celebration as New Year’s babies were born in different regions around the world. From British Columbia to Scotland, the birth of these babies symbolizes new beginnings and the promise of a hopeful year ahead.

A Global Celebration of New Life

The first baby of 2024 in British Columbia was born right at the stroke of midnight at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. The newborn weighed in at 6 pounds 14 ounces. On Vancouver Island, the first baby of the year, Ferguson ‘Gus’ Kenneth Oulette Mitchell, was born at 2:06 a.m., weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces.

In Montreal, the first baby of the year, a girl, was born exactly at midnight on New Year’s Day at St-Mary’s Hospital. Another baby, Lina-Maria Ben Amor, was born at 3:19 a.m. at McGill University Health Centre, tipping the scales at 3.68 kilograms.

First Babies of 2024 Across the Globe

Scotland also welcomed its first baby of 2024 just minutes after midnight, a boy named Henry George Buchanan, born at an NHS Fife hospital. Two other babies were born at the same time, but 150 miles apart. Several other newborns were welcomed at different hospitals across Scotland throughout the early hours of the new year.

In Glasgow, Lewis Andrew was born just six minutes after midnight at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, marking a joyous start to the new year for his family and the community.

Engaging Community with New Year’s Babies

The birth of these New Year’s babies has garnered significant public attention, with news outlets inviting new parents to share pictures and details of their babies born on New Year’s Day. The Daily Echo is encouraging readers to engage and share their stories and pictures on their website and in their paper.

Meanwhile, in central Indiana, several families welcomed new babies on New Year’s Day in 2024 at Ascension St. Vincent, IU Health, Community Health Network, Franciscan Health, Eskenazi Health, and Community Hospital North. Franciscan Health also shared that more than 2,100 babies were born at their hospital in 2023, highlighting the continuous cycle of new life each year.

As we ring in the new year, these New Year’s babies serve as a beacon of hope and joy, reminding us of the beauty of new beginnings.