Health

New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities

In the heart of Gauteng, public healthcare facilities welcomed a joyful influx of fresh life on New Year’s Day. As the province celebrated the dawn of a new year, it also celebrated the arrival of 112 newborns, making the day doubly special.

The clock struck midnight, marking not only the start of a new year but also the birth of 59 boys and 53 girls in the province’s healthcare facilities by 9:30 am.

A New Year, A New Life

The academic hospitals in the province witnessed the birth of 19 of these babies. The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, the third largest hospital in the world, recorded nine births, while the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital welcomed five new lives into the world.

But the joy was not confined to academic hospitals alone. Tertiary hospitals like Tembisa Hospital and Kalafong Hospital also participated in this festival of life, recording six and four births respectively.

The First Visit

The Health and Wellness MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, took time to visit Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital to personally greet the newborns and present gifts to the proud parents.

During the visit, she emphasized the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and adherence to the ‘Road to Health’ booklet guidelines.

Emphasizing Early Health Interventions

These guidelines include timely immunizations against diseases like polio, hepatitis, measles, and meningitis. The provincial health department encouraged mothers to register their babies at the home affairs offices located in health facilities before leaving.

This initiative underscores the department’s commitment to the well-being of the youngest members of Gauteng’s society, emphasizing early health interventions like breastfeeding and immunizations.

Health South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

    © 2023 BNN
