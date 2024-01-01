New Year Rings in with Hospital Overcrowding Surge in Ireland

The dawn of the new year in Ireland was marred by a surge in hospital overcrowding, attributed to a rise in flu and COVID-19 cases. The first day of the year saw 229 patients left waiting for admission to a hospital bed. The Health Service Executive (HSE) warns of an impending strain on hospitals, with a predicted 3,000 cases of respiratory illness in the weeks to come.

COVID-19 and Flu Cases on the Rise

COVID-19 hospitalizations have seen a substantial increase over the past month. Coinciding with this spike, flu infections also saw a sharp incline before the festive season. Monaghan GP Illona Duffy reported a rise in flu cases, RSV among children, and a continued prevalence of COVID-19, with some children necessitating hospitalization.

Global Health Threats and Vaccine Fatigue

Compounding the situation is a decline in the number of people receiving recent flu or COVID-19 vaccines, a phenomenon attributed to ‘vaccine fatigue.’ The World Health Organisation has voiced concern about the ongoing global health threat posed by COVID-19, flu, and RSV, as well as the emergence of the XBB, BA.2, and HN.1 variants.

Overcrowding Crisis and The Health System

A worrying fact is that Irish nurses and midwives are grappling with near-constant overcrowding in hospitals. In 2023, close to 123,000 patients were left without a hospital bed. The nurses’ union is advocating for increased attention to patient and staff safety in 2024, citing the escalating demand for services due to a growing and aging population.

Response and Future Steps

With the intention of reducing the overcrowding crisis, a planning application has been filed for the expansion of the A&E department at Mayo University Hospital, with construction work anticipated to commence by late 2024. However, concerns arise that the extension will fail to address the overcrowding issue unless additional beds are provided. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for an exemption for critical front-line staff from the recruitment freeze and urged for more robust infection control measures across all hospitals.