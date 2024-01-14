en English
Health

New Year Resolutions: Why They Fail and How to Make Them Stick

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
As the euphoria of New Year celebrations subsides, many find themselves grappling with an all-too-familiar struggle: the maintenance of resolutions. January, in particular, has garnered a notorious reputation for being the graveyard of New Year’s pledges. The phenomenon, a universal experience, is tied to the difficulty in establishing new habits and the magnetic pull of comfortable old routines.

Understanding the Resistance to Change

Experts like Wendy Wood, a professor at the University of Southern California, and Neil Levy, a senior research fellow at Oxford University, provide illuminating insights into why resolutions often falter. They posit that our behavior is less tethered to conscious thought than we believe. Instead, habits are deeply ingrained through repetition in familiar contexts. This understanding of human psychology is derived from various studies, including the renowned marshmallow test and a comprehensive analysis of New Year’s resolutions by behavioral scientists.

Strategies for Resolution Adherence

To counter this trend, experts advocate for strategies such as ‘scaffolding’ good intentions, avoiding temptation, and employing ‘friction’ to discourage undesired behaviors. In other words, make the right choices easier and the wrong ones harder. Furthermore, making resolutions enjoyable and rewarding can foster adherence. For instance, instead of a strict diet, opt for healthier alternatives that also satisfy your palate.

Moving Beyond Rigid Resolutions

Consider the reframing of avoidance-oriented goals into approach-oriented ones. Instead of focusing on weight loss, a resolution could be reframed as improving physical health. Similarly, instead of limiting spending, aim for better financial management. Self-forgiveness, breaking down goals, specificity, and realism in commitments, as well as harnessing social support, are key elements in this process. Some even suggest placing a monetary stake on resolutions as a motivational booster.

Ultimately, it’s about setting intentions over rigid resolutions and focusing on the journey rather than the destination. It’s about small, consistent steps towards self-improvement, self-compassion, and fulfillment. After all, every resolution, every intention, is an affirmation of one’s capacity for change and growth.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

