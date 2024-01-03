en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

New Year Resolutions Fuel Fitness Surge in Tucson, Arizona

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
New Year Resolutions Fuel Fitness Surge in Tucson, Arizona

As the New Year dawns, Tucson, Arizona, witnesses a surge in gym memberships, a trend that’s become almost as traditional as the resolutions that inspire it. Desert Sports and Fitness – Northeast, a popular local fitness hub, reports a marked increase in patron numbers around the second week of January, according to General Manager Kelly Shupe. However, the fitness enthusiasm seemingly wanes by February, reflecting a common struggle with consistency in fitness journeys.

Longevity Through Regular Exercise

Among the gym’s patrons, Bob Burdoin stands out – a near nonagenarian who has maintained his membership for a quarter of a century. For Burdoin, the secret to longevity lies in regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle. His commitment serves as a testament to the power of discipline and the potential for fitness to enhance life quality, even at an advanced age.

Finding the Motivation to Exercise

Trainer Heather Hodges underscores the importance of introspection in sustaining a fitness regimen. She encourages individuals to reflect on their personal goals, values, and realistic expectations. Desert Sports and Fitness offers personalized one-on-one and group classes, strategically scheduled to boost motivation and foster a sense of community among participants at similar fitness levels.

Emphasis on Holistic Wellness

The gym staff echo a broader approach to wellness that extends beyond physical activity. They uphold the significance of mental health, adequate sleep, and balanced diet in the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. As an added incentive, the fitness club has launched a month-long challenge urging members to relinquish a vice and observe its impact on their fitness progression.

Desert Sports and Fitness has become a second home for many of its members. For many, the most difficult step is simply walking through the door. However, with the right mindset and support, this step can mark the beginning of a transformative journey.

New Fitness Hub: Kick Rocks

Meanwhile, northwest Tucson welcomes a new fitness attraction – Kick Rocks, a unique gym combining kickboxing and rock climbing. Founded by Kat and Jesse Miller, Kick Rocks seeks to weave fitness and adventure into a cohesive experience. The gym offers cardio kickboxing classes and indoor rock-climbing walls tailored to both beginners and experienced climbers. The innovative concept and inclusive atmosphere promise to make fitness an exciting adventure.

0
Fitness Health Lifestyle
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions

By Momen Zellmi

Gas Volleyball Gains Momentum in China: A Look at the 2023 Samaranch Cup

By Salman Khan

Grit 24 Fitness: A Beacon of Health and Fitness Opens in Ludlow

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice

By Mazhar Abbas

Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program ...
@Australia · 2 hours
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program ...
heart comment 0
Anytime Fitness Sign Stirs Controversy: Strict Policy or Necessary Measure?

By Olalekan Adigun

Anytime Fitness Sign Stirs Controversy: Strict Policy or Necessary Measure?
Target’s ‘New Year, New You’ Promotion: Helping Consumers Achieve Resolutions

By Justice Nwafor

Target's 'New Year, New You' Promotion: Helping Consumers Achieve Resolutions
Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year’s Resolutions

By Wojciech Zylm

Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year's Resolutions
Kelly Ripa’s Wellness Journey: A Christmas Gift from Husband Mark Consuelos

By Israel Ojoko

Kelly Ripa's Wellness Journey: A Christmas Gift from Husband Mark Consuelos
Latest Headlines
World News
Spokane's Political Landscape Transforms as Lisa Brown Prepares to Take Mayoral Office
9 seconds
Spokane's Political Landscape Transforms as Lisa Brown Prepares to Take Mayoral Office
New Year's Polar Plunge Raises Funds for Mill City Park
10 seconds
New Year's Polar Plunge Raises Funds for Mill City Park
WorkSafeBC Penalizes Industrial Camp Operator $206K for Pandemic Safety Failures
13 seconds
WorkSafeBC Penalizes Industrial Camp Operator $206K for Pandemic Safety Failures
Dr. Thomas Lo: A Tale of Dual Passions for Medicine and Culinary Arts
15 seconds
Dr. Thomas Lo: A Tale of Dual Passions for Medicine and Culinary Arts
Montez Sweat: The 'Tez Effect' Enhancing Chicago Bears' Defense
20 seconds
Montez Sweat: The 'Tez Effect' Enhancing Chicago Bears' Defense
UNSC to Tackle Palestinian Issue and Middle East Crises: A Look at Global Developments
21 seconds
UNSC to Tackle Palestinian Issue and Middle East Crises: A Look at Global Developments
An Era of Change: Roger Reinert Sworn in as Duluth's 40th Mayor
23 seconds
An Era of Change: Roger Reinert Sworn in as Duluth's 40th Mayor
Attack Ad Targets Republican Candidate Erika Booth in District 35 Florida House Special Election
28 seconds
Attack Ad Targets Republican Candidate Erika Booth in District 35 Florida House Special Election
UND Scores Hat-Trick with Commitments from Fargo-Moorhead Hockey Players
40 seconds
UND Scores Hat-Trick with Commitments from Fargo-Moorhead Hockey Players
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
32 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app