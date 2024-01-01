en English
Fitness

New Year, New You? The Key to Maintaining Health and Fitness Resolutions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
As the festive haze of December fades, countless people worldwide seize the new year’s advent as an opportunity to commit to healthier habits. However, as the glow of resolution-making wanes, so too does the enthusiasm to maintain these new habits, often falling by the wayside as February rolls in.

The Pitfalls of Unrealistic Expectations

According to nutritionist and author Cynthia Sass, the downfall of many fitness or health-related resolutions is the tendency to set the bar too high. The mistake lies in attempting a complete lifestyle overhaul, a task that proves daunting and ultimately unsustainable for many. Sass recommends starting with modest, realistic goals instead. This approach not only makes the changes more manageable but also fosters a sense of accomplishment and self-worth when these goals are met.

Building Better Habits Step by Step

Experts suggest the key to lasting health improvements lies in the gradual implementation of healthier habits. From the gym to the kitchen, the emphasis is on moderation and consistency. For instance, incorporating more whole foods into your diet, staying hydrated, practicing mindful eating, and cooking more often at home. Such changes, while seemingly small, can contribute significantly to overall health. Other recommendations include limiting added sugars, prioritizing sleep, managing stress, and scheduling regular health checkups.

Mental Health: An Essential Piece of the Puzzle

Physical health is undeniably essential, but experts caution against overlooking mental health. Sarah Widner, Health and Wellness Director at Med Center Health, suggests setting boundaries and taking mental health breaks as part of one’s New Year’s resolution. Craig Lonas, a Yoga and Movement Instructor, further advocates for the practice of mindfulness as a powerful tool for personal development and emotional well-being. Simple resolutions such as practicing daily gratitude and reducing screen time can also have a profound impact on mental health.

Interestingly, nearly half of Americans plan to make New Year’s resolutions focused on improving their health, according to a study by Herbalife Nutrition. With 55% planning to eat healthier and 54% planning to exercise more, the study underscores the importance of a realistic approach and the embracing of health and fitness as a lifestyle for long-term success.

Despite the challenges, staying committed to New Year’s resolutions can be a transformative journey that enhances both physical and mental health. With expert advice, realistic goals, and a steady pace, the path to healthier living in the new year is not only achievable but also deeply rewarding.

Fitness Health Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

