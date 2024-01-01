en English
Health

New Year, New You: Samoa’s Battle Against Obesity


By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
New Year, New You: Samoa’s Battle Against Obesity

The dawn of a new year often brings about reflection, invoking a desire for change, an impetus to break free from old habits and forge a healthier, happier path. As we bid adieu to 2023 and welcome 2024, our gaze turns towards the Pacific island nation of Samoa. It’s a paradise on earth, yet it is grappling with a health crisis that lurks beneath the surface of its tropical beauty. A staggering 85% of adults are overweight, and a disturbing 65% are classified as obese. Now, more than ever, is the perfect time for Samoans to set a resolution to embark on a healthier lifestyle and shed the excess weight.

Confronting the Obesity Crisis

Samoans face a formidable foe in obesity, a gateway to a slew of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Acknowledging the seriousness of this issue, METI, a health organization, is stepping up to provide guidance and support to those willing to commit to a healthier lifestyle in 2024.

Knowing Where You Stand

A critical first step towards this healthier lifestyle is understanding where one stands on the weight spectrum. To help individuals understand their weight category, the Ministry of Health provides a helpful chart. This tool aids in determining whether one’s weight is within a normal range, or if it edges towards being overweight or obese, offering a stark, unvarnished perspective on the reality of one’s health status.

Whole Foods Plant-Based Diet: A Potential Remedy

The article champions a Whole Foods Plant-Based (WFPB) diet as a potent weapon to combat obesity and potentially reverse the effects of NCDs. While the task of overhauling one’s diet may seem daunting, METI emphasizes the critical role of social support. Encouragement and camaraderie from friends and family can make the transition to a WFPB diet less overwhelming, more achievable, and even enjoyable.

The article concludes with a call to action. It promotes METI’s WFPB Cookbook, a treasure trove of health-centric recipes that make adopting a WFPB diet easier. It also invites readers to visit METI’s Healthy Living Clinic, a beacon of hope and guidance for those committed to transforming their lives through healthier choices.



Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

