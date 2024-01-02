en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024

As the city of Duluth stepped into 2024, the year was marked by the arrival of joyous new beginnings. The first was a baby girl named Joanna, who had the distinction of being the first baby born in the new year. Arriving at St. Luke’s Hospital at 5:54 a.m. on January 1st, Joanna was a pleasantly surprising late Christmas gift for her parents, having been due a week earlier.

At the Stroke of New Year: A Surprise Arrival

Joanna’s mother, Savanna Gregg, was induced into labor 36 hours prior to the birth. The baby girl, tipping the scales at 8 pounds and 9 ounces, was a much-awaited blessing for the Gregg family. Despite the long labor, both mother and child are reported to be in good health and spirits.

Twins Usher a Double Delight

Shortly after Joanna’s birth, another significant event graced Duluth’s Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center. The first twins of the year, Addison Evonne Traver and Brinley Eve Traver, made their grand entrance into the world. Born to Elle Ustipak and Jason Traver of Duluth at 11:22 a.m. and 11:24 a.m., respectively, the twins were an exciting addition to the city’s New Year celebrations.

Names with Special Meanings

Addison, who weighed 5 pounds, 4.3 ounces, and Brinley, who weighed 4 pounds, 3.7 ounces, bear middle names that hold special meanings. Addison’s middle name is a tribute to her maternal grandmother, while Brinley’s signifies new beginnings, apt for a baby born on New Year’s Day.

From the first baby of the year to the first twins, Duluth’s new year has been marked by joyous arrivals. As the city celebrates, these new lives serve as a reminder of the hope and promise that each new year brings.

0
Health United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener

By Shivani Chauhan

Jax Taylor Clarifies Brittany Cartwright's Health Scare: It Wasn't a Stroke

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Newcastle United Grapples with Injury Crisis: Key Players Trippier and ...
@Health · 37 seconds
Newcastle United Grapples with Injury Crisis: Key Players Trippier and ...
heart comment 0
Demystifying Intraocular Schwannoma: A 16-Year Study Sheds Light on a Rare Eye Tumor

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Demystifying Intraocular Schwannoma: A 16-Year Study Sheds Light on a Rare Eye Tumor
ChatGPT’s Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study

By BNN Correspondents

ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans

By BNN Correspondents

Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of ‘Neighbours’

By Geeta Pillai

Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Latest Headlines
World News
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
20 seconds
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
21 seconds
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
21 seconds
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
23 seconds
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener
25 seconds
Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener
Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy
26 seconds
Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy
Village Councillor Given Extension to Comply with Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
28 seconds
Village Councillor Given Extension to Comply with Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
O'Byrne Cup Opener: Laois's Experimental Lineup under McNulty
37 seconds
O'Byrne Cup Opener: Laois's Experimental Lineup under McNulty
Jax Taylor Clarifies Brittany Cartwright's Health Scare: It Wasn't a Stroke
38 seconds
Jax Taylor Clarifies Brittany Cartwright's Health Scare: It Wasn't a Stroke
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
35 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
40 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
43 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
50 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app