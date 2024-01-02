New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024

As the city of Duluth stepped into 2024, the year was marked by the arrival of joyous new beginnings. The first was a baby girl named Joanna, who had the distinction of being the first baby born in the new year. Arriving at St. Luke’s Hospital at 5:54 a.m. on January 1st, Joanna was a pleasantly surprising late Christmas gift for her parents, having been due a week earlier.

At the Stroke of New Year: A Surprise Arrival

Joanna’s mother, Savanna Gregg, was induced into labor 36 hours prior to the birth. The baby girl, tipping the scales at 8 pounds and 9 ounces, was a much-awaited blessing for the Gregg family. Despite the long labor, both mother and child are reported to be in good health and spirits.

Twins Usher a Double Delight

Shortly after Joanna’s birth, another significant event graced Duluth’s Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center. The first twins of the year, Addison Evonne Traver and Brinley Eve Traver, made their grand entrance into the world. Born to Elle Ustipak and Jason Traver of Duluth at 11:22 a.m. and 11:24 a.m., respectively, the twins were an exciting addition to the city’s New Year celebrations.

Names with Special Meanings

Addison, who weighed 5 pounds, 4.3 ounces, and Brinley, who weighed 4 pounds, 3.7 ounces, bear middle names that hold special meanings. Addison’s middle name is a tribute to her maternal grandmother, while Brinley’s signifies new beginnings, apt for a baby born on New Year’s Day.

From the first baby of the year to the first twins, Duluth’s new year has been marked by joyous arrivals. As the city celebrates, these new lives serve as a reminder of the hope and promise that each new year brings.