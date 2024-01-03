en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New Year, New Habits: Unleashing the Power of Healthy Routines for a Longer Life

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
New Year, New Habits: Unleashing the Power of Healthy Routines for a Longer Life

As the clock strikes midnight, marking the beginning of a new year, a global chorus of resolutions for healthier lifestyles ascends. The desire to improve health is not just a fleeting New Year’s promise but a profound commitment backed by scientific research that underscores the benefits of certain life habits. Six or seven pivotal practices have been identified that can dramatically improve overall well-being, extend lifespan, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. These encompass a nutritious diet, regular physical exercise, adequate sleep, strong social ties, and having a deeper purpose in life.

The Blueprint of ‘Blue Zones’

The world’s longest-lived communities, dubbed ‘blue zones’ in regions such as Sardinia, Ikaria, and Okinawa, offer compelling insights into these habits. The diets in these zones predominantly feature plant-based, home-cooked meals, with a minimal intake of meat. Physical activity is not a chore but an integral part of their daily routines. However, the secret sauce to their longevity might lie beyond the physical. Strong social bonds, exemplified by Okinawa’s ‘moais’ support groups, significantly contribute to mental health and overall happiness.

Health Habits Halve Depression Risk

Scientific studies have demonstrated that adherence to these healthy habits can cut the risk of depression by half. However, the relentless pace of modern life and societal pressures often derail these beneficial practices. Individuals find it challenging to maintain these routines consistently, with over half of Australians reporting difficulty in sustaining healthy habits, according to recent research.

Turning Resolutions into Reality

As the new year commences, experts suggest adopting the Tiny Habits theory proposed by Dr. B.J. Fogg. The approach recommends starting small, linking the new habit to an existing routine, rewarding oneself instantly, and maintaining consistency. Additional resources for learning and sharing one’s journey can provide the necessary motivation and support. Initiatives like MyFitnessPal’s FREE 7-day ‘Small Steps, Big Wins’ plan aim to assist individuals in maintaining healthy habits.

With cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death in America, a focus on heart health is crucial. Experts advise 150 to 300 minutes of mild to moderate intensity exercise weekly and regular health check-ups to monitor vital statistics like blood pressure, cholesterol, and fasting glucose levels. A balanced approach to diet, aiming to eat healthily 80% of the time, and ensuring adequate sleep are also vital.

As the new year unravels, it presents an opportune moment to commit to these health-enhancing habits. After all, a longer, more fulfilling life could be just a resolution away.

0
Health Lifestyle Society
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Building a Better Response Project Launches Workshops to Fortify Humanitarian Efforts in Afghanistan

By Saboor Bayat

Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Amid Harvest Season

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Fitness Enthusiasts Gear Up for a Healthier, Fitter 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

New Connecticut Law Extends Health Coverage for Military Families

By Salman Khan

Ocean Alley Incident Opens Dialogue on Kleptomania ...
@Australia · 2 mins
Ocean Alley Incident Opens Dialogue on Kleptomania ...
heart comment 0
Buffalo’s Water Fluoride Deficiency Sparks Dental Health Concerns

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Buffalo's Water Fluoride Deficiency Sparks Dental Health Concerns
Construction Worker Survives Nail Gun Accident After Complex Surgery

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Construction Worker Survives Nail Gun Accident After Complex Surgery
NGO Provides Critical Healthcare to Vulnerable Individuals in Pegi Resettlement Estate

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

NGO Provides Critical Healthcare to Vulnerable Individuals in Pegi Resettlement Estate
South London Mother Compensated by Wandsworth Council Over Housing Needs Assessment Delays

By Salman Khan

South London Mother Compensated by Wandsworth Council Over Housing Needs Assessment Delays
Latest Headlines
World News
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
13 seconds
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
33 seconds
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Crucial Talks
35 seconds
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Crucial Talks
Building a Better Response Project Launches Workshops to Fortify Humanitarian Efforts in Afghanistan
52 seconds
Building a Better Response Project Launches Workshops to Fortify Humanitarian Efforts in Afghanistan
High School Boys Basketball Games: A Roundup of Recent Victories
57 seconds
High School Boys Basketball Games: A Roundup of Recent Victories
Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Amid Harvest Season
1 min
Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Amid Harvest Season
Malawian Boxers Defeated in New Year's Day Bouts in Tanzania
1 min
Malawian Boxers Defeated in New Year's Day Bouts in Tanzania
Wayland WACO Triumphs Over Letts Louisa-Muscatine: A Stirring Display of Athletic Prowess
1 min
Wayland WACO Triumphs Over Letts Louisa-Muscatine: A Stirring Display of Athletic Prowess
GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years
1 min
GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app