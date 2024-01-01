en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New Year, New Goals: The Power and Psychology of Resolutions

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
New Year, New Goals: The Power and Psychology of Resolutions

As the clock strikes midnight, signaling the arrival of a new year, millions around the globe embrace this moment as an opportunity for a fresh start. The year 2024, being a leap year, adds an extra day, symbolizing additional time to work towards new goals and resolutions. The tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions, dating back to ancient civilizations such as the Babylonians and Romans, has evolved over time, yet the essence remains – a quest for self-improvement and growth.

Understanding The Psychology of Resolutions

Omid Fotuhi, a renowned social psychologist and motivation researcher, adds depth to this tradition. Fotuhi emphasizes the intrinsic human aspiration to set goals as a means of self-improvement. New Year’s resolutions, he suggests, are not just whimsical desires but an expression of this deep-seated instinct, providing a liberating sense of beginning anew. The art of setting resolutions is not about copying others’ goals or programs, but customizing an approach that aligns with one’s unique circumstances.

The Power of Achievable Goals

While the optimism of a new year encourages many to set ambitious goals, Fotuhi advises caution. His concept of the ‘old year’s resolution’ involves starting to make changes before the New Year begins, akin to Benjamin Franklin’s method of self-improvement. He advocates for achievable goals that serve as stepping stones for personal development. The focus should be not on the grandeur of the goal, but on what an individual becomes in the process of striving to better themselves.

Resolutions: A Path to Self-improvement and Accountability

Despite the cynicism some harbor towards resolutions due to past failures, many like Carla Valeria Silva de Santos and Josh Moore perceive them as a path of self-improvement and accountability. The key lies in understanding the potential pitfalls of traditional resolutions and leveraging social circumstances to avoid temptation. Joining groups for support can help significantly, as larger groups create social norms that push individuals towards their goals. Setting concrete goals, creating healthy social norms, tracking achievements, and celebrating collectively are recommended steps towards successful resolution maintenance.

As the new year unfolds, it remains to be seen how many will stick to their resolutions. Yet, the spirit of optimism and aspiration that New Year’s resolutions embody is a testament to the enduring human spirit of self-improvement and growth.

0
Health Inspiration/Motivation Lifestyle
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Unconscious Man with Burns Hospitalized: Incident Details Remain a Mystery

By BNN Correspondents

Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s

By BNN Correspondents

ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare

By Muhammad Jawad

Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace ...
@Accidents · 9 mins
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace ...
heart comment 0
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management

By Geeta Pillai

Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
New Year’s Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
Bataan’s Blue Zone Project: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

By BNN Correspondents

Bataan's Blue Zone Project: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology

By Safak Costu

2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India
2 mins
2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India
Unconscious Man with Burns Hospitalized: Incident Details Remain a Mystery
2 mins
Unconscious Man with Burns Hospitalized: Incident Details Remain a Mystery
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor
3 mins
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s
9 mins
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
9 mins
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
11 mins
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
13 mins
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
13 mins
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
14 mins
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
25 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app