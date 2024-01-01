en English
Health

New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:25 pm EST
2024 dawned with a notable shift in one of the Philippines’ most renowned birthing hospitals, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, as it reported a significant decrease in its New Year babies. Noted for its customary surge in births during the New Year celebration, this departure from the norm could potentially reflect changes in birth rates or hospital admissions during holiday periods.

First Blessing of the Year

Despite the overall decrease, the hospital welcomed its first baby of the year, a newborn boy. This news was delivered by Karen De Guzman on TV Patrol, underscoring the joy that each New Year baby brings to their families and the hospital staff. Amid the yearly hustle and bustle, these firstborns of the year always hold a special place in the hearts of many.

While Manila’s Fabella Hospital reported a reduction in New Year births, other global locales displayed a different picture. Boston, for instance, celebrated the arrival of three newborns at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The babies, named Selena, Emily Margaret, and Ophelia, brought joy and hope to their families and the hospital staff as they rang in the new year.

Similarly, in central Indiana, numerous hospitals such as Ascension St. Vincent, IU Health, Community Health Network, Franciscan Health, Eskenazi Hospital, and Community Hospital North celebrated the first births of 2024. With the earliest baby born at 12:01 a.m. and the last at 6:53 a.m., the start of the new year was marked with a wave of new life across the region.

Interpreting the Decline

Although the decline in New Year births at Fabella Hospital is a deviation from previous years, it is essential to approach this data with caution. It may not necessarily indicate a declining birth rate but rather shifts in hospital admissions during the festive period. As the year unfolds, it will be interesting to observe if this trend continues or if it was merely a blip on the radar.

Health Philippines Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

