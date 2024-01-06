en English
Accidents

New Year 2024 Celebrations See Surge in Firecracker-Related Injuries

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
New Year 2024 Celebrations See Surge in Firecracker-Related Injuries

In a startling revelation, the Department of Health (DOH) reported a significant upsurge in firecracker-related injuries (FWRIs) during the New Year 2024 celebrations. A total of 609 cases were recorded nationwide, nearly double the 307 injuries reported in the previous year. This alarming figure marks the highest incidence since 2016, which recorded 633 FWRIs. The DOH attributes this sudden spike to unrestricted celebrations following the lifting of the Covid-19 pandemic public health emergency, as this was the first festive season without any pandemic-related limitations.

The Breakdown of Injuries

Out of the total 609 FWRIs, a whopping 601 cases were due to fireworks. One unfortunate case was caused by Watusi ingestion, and seven resulted from stray bullet injuries. The injury breakdown further revealed 33 cases of amputations, 447 cases of burns without amputation, 155 eye injuries including one confirmed case of blindness, and two cases of hearing loss.

The Most Dangerous Fireworks

The DOH’s report also highlighted the most common injury-causing fireworks, which included kwitis, 5-star, pla-pla, luces, whistle bomb, boga, and fountain. These fireworks have proven to be a significant health hazard during the festive season, leading to a multitude of serious injuries.

Regions with the Highest FWRI Cases

The National Capital Region reported the highest number of FWRI cases with 320, followed by the Ilocos Region with 61, Calabarzon with 49, and Central Luzon with 43. The data underscores the urgent need for stricter regulations and safety measures to prevent such injuries in the future and protect the public health.

Accidents Health Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

