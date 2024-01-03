New Therapeutic Strategies Unveiled for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea

A recent study has unveiled novel therapeutic strategies to combat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that afflicts nearly one billion individuals across the globe and is linked with expedited biological aging and a plethora of health issues. The research, undertaken by a team led by David Gozal of the University of Missouri School of Medicine and Marshall University, explores the application of senolytics, drugs that target aging cells, in conjunction with simulated continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), a prevalent OSA treatment.

Study Findings

The findings of the study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, demonstrate that this combined therapy considerably improved sleepiness and cognitive function in mice subjected to chronic intermittent hypoxia, a distinct trait of OSA. The therapy also had a positive impact on coronary artery function, glucose and lipid metabolism, and reduced intestinal permeability, suggesting a reversal of OSA-induced cellular aging processes.

Implications and Future Directions

This research underscores the limitations of CPAP alone and illuminates the potential of senolytics as an adjunct therapy to address OSA-induced health issues. The study’s authors, including Mohammad Badran and several other researchers from the University of Missouri, advocate the development of OSA-specific senolytics and clinical studies to confirm these findings in human subjects.

Additional Research on OSA

Further research into OSA treatment includes a study investigating the therapeutic effect of adding scientific vocalization to oropharyngeal muscle training on OSA patients. Significant changes in sleep-related indicators were observed, with an overall effective rate of 76.92%. Another study compared anterolateral advancement pharyngoplasty (ALA) and barbed reposition pharyngoplasty (BRP) in the treatment of OSA patients with palatal and lateral pharyngeal wall collapse, finding both techniques effective with high surgical success rates. The Food and Drug Administration has also approved upper airway stimulation (UAS) for children with Down Syndrome and persistent OSA.

Pharmaceutical company Apnimed has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for a new medication, AD109, a single pill taken at bedtime that has shown potential to improve daytime fatigue and treat both the underlying cause of OSA and its daytime symptoms.