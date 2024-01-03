en English
Health

New Study Unravels the Mechanism Behind Cannabis-Induced Appetite Stimulation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
New Study Unravels the Mechanism Behind Cannabis-Induced Appetite Stimulation

In an enlightening development, researchers have successfully demystified the neurobiological processes that account for the appetite-stimulating effects of inhaled cannabis. The study, which was recently published in Scientific Reports, focused on understanding the role of neurons in the mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) that express the cannabinoid 1 receptor (CB1R). The findings of this study could potentially pave the way for innovative treatments in addressing anorexia, a disorder marked by a severe lack of appetite.

Cannabis sativa: A Potential Aid to Anorexia

The use of Cannabis sativa for stimulating appetite is a widely recognized phenomenon. This characteristic of the plant has been considered by medical researchers as a promising avenue for the treatment of anorexia. However, existing therapies that attempt to mimic the effects of cannabis often fall short, either being poorly tolerated or exhibiting inconsistent results. Consequently, some patients suffering from anorexia have turned to cannabis as an alternative means of stimulating their appetite.

Deciphering the Neurobiological Processes

Despite the anecdotal evidence supporting the effects of cannabis on appetite stimulation, the actual neurobiological processes involved had hitherto remained largely uncharted. The study aimed to fill this knowledge gap by employing a mix of behavioral assays in rats and mechanistic imaging and chemogenetic studies in mice. The process involved exposing the animals to vaporized cannabis and monitoring the subsequent changes in their meal patterns and locomotor activities. The cannabis used for the study contained about 7-8% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 0.5% Cannabidiol (CBD).

Key Findings of the Study

The results of the study revealed that exposure to cannabis vapor led to an increase in meal frequency among the rats, albeit with a decrease in meal size. Interestingly, the locomotor activity of the rats was not significantly affected, indicating that THC does not induce sedation but rather boosts food-motivated behavior. Metabolic chamber studies pointed to increased energy expenditure without any significant alterations in macronutrient utilization. Moreover, exposure to cannabis vapor notably increased the rats’ operant response to sucrose, indicating a time-dependent effect on food-motivated behavior.

In mice, the researchers established a dose-response relationship for cannabis-induced feeding behavior. The in vivo calcium imaging revealed that exposure to cannabis heightened the activity of MBH neurons during the feeding process. The researchers found that the activation of CB1R in AgRP neurons led to disinhibition, and chemogenetic inhibition of AgRP neurons mitigated the appetite-stimulating effects of cannabis. This finding underscores the critical role of these neurons in the appetite-stimulating process linked to cannabis use.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

