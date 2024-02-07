New Study Uncovers How Genetic Alterations Amplify Heart Disease Risk

A new approach to understanding how gene alterations impact heart disease amplifies our comprehension of the biology of endothelial cells, the linings of our blood vessel walls. This research, published in Nature on February 7 and conducted by a team of scientists from Harvard Medical School at Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and Stanford Medicine, uses a groundbreaking technique known as variant-to-gene-to-program.

Understanding Gene-to-Biology Connections

This method combines genetic analysis tools, creating a bridge between alterations in gene structures and the biological functions and dysfunctions they trigger in blood vessel cells. One gene, TLNRD1, was found to play a dual role in both heart disease and rare brain-vessel malformations, known as cerebral cavernous malformations.

CRISPRi-Perturb-seq: A New Tool in Genetics

The study deployed gene-editing technologies like CRISPRi-Perturb-seq, deleting genes linked to heart disease in blood vessel lining cells and assessing the subsequent impact on other genes' activity. Using artificial intelligence, researchers managed to link gene variants to biological functions. This led to the discovery that 43 out of 306 heart disease-linked gene variants also corresponded with brain-vessel malformation genes.

Potential for Precise Treatment

These findings offer a promising pathway to new diagnostic tools and precision-targeted treatments for heart disease and brain vessel malformations. Instead of addressing the symptoms, these treatments would target the molecular dysfunction at the root of these conditions. This research is a leap forward in the quest for precision medicine, holding the potential to significantly improve human health.