Health

New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD

A collaborative study led by Rutgers and various institutions, including Lea Ann Chen from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, has revealed new insights into how IBD affects individuals based on race, gender, and place of birth. The findings, published in Gastro Hepat Advances, significantly improve our understanding of IBD, which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, both of which cause chronic gastrointestinal inflammation.

Unveiling the Role of Cultural and Environmental Factors

IBD, a complex condition, has long been confounding researchers due to its fluctuating nature and the variety of factors influencing its progression. This study analyzed 525 patient records from Belleview Hospital in New York from 1997 to 2017, focusing on a racially diverse cohort from a similar socioeconomic status, thus minimizing the influence of economic disparities.

The findings revealed that cultural and environmental factors significantly impact IBD progression. For instance, Black patients born in the U.S. showed a higher propensity for Crohn’s disease and its complications compared to those born outside the U.S., suggesting the influence of local environmental or lifestyle factors.

Genetic Predisposition and IBD

Along with cultural and environmental influences, the study also highlighted the role of genetics in IBD. Particularly, the stark contrast in IBD prevalence between Asian men and women was noted, indicating potential genetic protection against IBD in East Asian women.

A Step Forward in Personalized Medicine

These discoveries underscore the importance of considering cultural, environmental, and genetic elements in IBD diagnosis and treatment, marking significant progress in personalized medicine. This study provides a foundation for more tailored treatment strategies and encourages further examination of factors like diet, as well as the role of olive oil and vitamin D in promoting wellness and reducing the risk of autoimmune diseases.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

