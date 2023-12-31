en English
Health

New Study Sheds Light on Cardiotoxic Effects of Bisphenol S

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:46 am EST
New Study Sheds Light on Cardiotoxic Effects of Bisphenol S

A recent study published on the final day of 2023 has shed new light on the potential hazards of a commonly used plastic component, Bisphenol S (BPS). This compound, found in a wide array of plastic products, has been under scrutiny due to its possible toxic properties, despite being promoted as a safer alternative to its notorious predecessor, Bisphenol A (BPA).

Scrutinizing BPS Effects on Heart Tissue

The study focused its investigations on the impact of BPS on the right atrial contractility of adult female Wistar rats in an in vitro setting. The revelations were startling: BPS was found to decrease the rate and force of atrial contractions, suggesting a potential cardiotoxic effect.

Unveiling the Pathway of Toxicity

The researchers further identified the pathway through which the toxic effects of BPS were likely mediated. They proposed that a nitric oxide (NO)-dependent but cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP)-independent pathway was involved. To eliminate external influences, the BPS solutions used in the study were carefully prepared with ethanol, ensuring that the observed cardiotoxic effects were attributable to BPS alone, and not to the solvent.

Implications for Health and Consumer Products

The findings of this study are highly consequential in the context of public health. Given that BPS has become a prevalent replacement for BPA in many consumer products, understanding its potential health risks is of paramount importance. The cardio-toxic effects of BPS discovered in this study warrant further investigation and careful consideration in the production and regulation of plastic products.

Health Science & Technology
