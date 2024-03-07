New Study Reveals Overlapping Cognitive Profiles in MS and Alzheimer Patients

A groundbreaking study has shed light on the cognitive impairments experienced by older patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) compared to those with Alzheimer disease (AD), challenging previous understandings. Conducted by Le Hua, MD, and her team at the Cleveland Clinic's Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, the findings were presented at the 2024 Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum, highlighting the nuanced nature of cognitive issues in these groups.

Advertisment

Understanding Cognitive Impairments

The study embarked on a detailed comparison of cognitive test performances among 163 patients, dividing them into six groups based on their clinical workup and neuropsychological exams. This approach allowed for an in-depth analysis of cognitive impairments, specifically looking at differences in cognitive skills and rates of impairment. Key findings revealed that while differences in cognitive profiles between MS and AD patients were evident in cases of mild neurocognitive disorder, these distinctions blurred significantly in more severe cases. Notably, a persistent difference in rote verbal memory performance was observed, suggesting some unique aspects of MS-related cognitive impairment remain.

Shifting Perspectives on MS and AD

Dr. Le Hua's discussion with NeurologyLive provided further insights into the implications of these findings. The study not only highlights the risk of Alzheimer's in older MS patients but also underscores the complexity of diagnosing and treating cognitive impairments. The discovery that cognitive profiles in severe MS and AD cases may not be as distinct as previously thought poses new challenges for clinicians, urging a reevaluation of how these conditions are approached and managed.

The revelations from this study prompt a call for more nuanced research and treatment strategies tailored to the individual needs of patients. By understanding the overlapping cognitive profiles of MS and AD, medical professionals can better anticipate the progression of cognitive impairments and refine their therapeutic approaches.