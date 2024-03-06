New Study Reveals Microplastics Promote Tumor Metastasis in Human GI Tract

Recent research spearheaded by a consortium including the University of Vienna and CBmed GmbH has unveiled startling effects of micro- and nanoplastics (MNPs) on cancer cells within the human gastrointestinal tract. This groundbreaking study, published in Chemosphere, sheds light on the long-term retention of MNPs in cells and their potential role in facilitating tumor metastasis, marking a significant advancement in our understanding of the health implications of plastic particle exposure.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Impact on Cancer Cells

The collaboration involving researchers from the University of Vienna, the Medical University of Vienna, and CBmed GmbH, led by Verena Pichler and Lukas Kenner, focused on the interactions between MNPs and colon cancer cells. Their findings revealed that MNPs, once ingested, are not only taken up into lysosomes but also remain undegraded due to their synthetic composition. This persistence allows the particles to be transferred to new cells during division, suggesting a longer-than-expected stay within the human body. Furthermore, the study observed that MNPs could enhance the migration of cancer cells, potentially increasing the risk of tumor metastasis.

Size Matters: The Role of Nanoplastics

Advertisment

The research emphasized the significance of the size of plastic particles, with nanoplastics - those smaller than one micrometer - showing a greater propensity for harm. These tiny particles, far more prevalent than microplastics in everyday items like water bottles, were primarily responsible for the altered behavior of colorectal cancer cells. The team's observations align with the broader scientific consensus that smaller particles pose a greater health risk, reinforcing the urgency for further investigation into their effects.

Calling for Further Research

Recognizing the ubiquitous nature of plastic pollution and the continuous exposure of humans to MNPs, the study's leaders, Pichler and Kenner, advocate for comprehensive research into the long-term impacts of these particles. Their findings not only corroborate earlier studies that highlighted the high uptake and retention of MNPs in tissues but also signal the potential for chronic toxicity. With plastics firmly embedded in our environment and daily lives, understanding the full extent of their health implications becomes increasingly critical.

This research offers a pivotal step forward in unraveling the complex interactions between MNPs and human health, particularly in relation to cancer. As the global community continues to grapple with the challenges of plastic pollution, studies like this underscore the vital need for informed action and policy development to mitigate the potential health risks posed by micro- and nanoplastics.