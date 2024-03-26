New Study Reveals Exercise Crucial for Sustaining Weight-Loss Drug Benefits

Weight Loss Health Listen to Story Semaglutide. Wegovy. Ozempic. Liraglutide. These terms have lately been creating a buzz across the world for their weight-loss miracles. However, a new study shows that weight-loss drugs are helpful only if you work out. Or else, the lost kilos can return after you stop taking these medicines. For healthy weight loss management, you can’t ditch those exercise sessions.

The study

A new study from the University of Copenhagen and Hvidovre Hospital in Denmark has found that those who take weight-loss medication and exercise regularly are able to maintain the beneficial effects a year after treatment termination. The research involved weight assessment of people who used weight-loss drugs and then quit them. The results revealed that exercising is an effective way to keep weight regain away once one stops taking those drugs. Those who took weight-loss drugs without exercise regained over 70 per cent of the lost weight – mostly in the form of fat, and not muscle. The weight-loss drug involved in the study was liraglutide- a medication that belongs to the class of drugs known as GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide 1) receptor agonists. It is primarily used for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

All about GLP-1 agonists

Both liraglutide and semaglutide are GLP-1 receptor agonists. "Originally developed as anti-diabetic medication, it mimics the action of enzyme GLP-1 and causes reduction in appetite via the brain pathways and slowing of gastric emptying of food into the intestine. Thus, it promotes a feeling of early fullness, leading to reduced calorie intake and weight loss," explains Dr Aasim Maldar, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre. Semaglutide is known by names like Ozempic (injectable), Rybelsus (oral version) and Wegovy (injectable specifically for weight loss). As for liraglutide, it is popular as Saxenda. Owing to expense, side effects and other set of reasons, one can’t rely on these drugs forever to be in shape. “Liraglutide can be used as long as it continues to be effective and well tolerated, under the supervision of a healthcare provider. Its side-effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal discomfort and indigestion. Some individuals can experience reactions at injection sites. There are also reports of gall bladder disorders, pancreatitis and gastroparesis with this class of medicines,” says Dr Maldar. “In India, only orlistat and liraglutide are available for use as anti-obesity medications. Other drugs are either not approved, not available, or are only approved as anti-diabetic medication,” he adds.

Exercise, exercise and exercise

To control the return of lost weight, one should accompany their use with regular exercise and continue working out after stopping the GLP-1 treatment. According to the aforementioned study, two hours a week of exercise is also enough. "All it takes is two hours of exercise a week that gets the heart rate up and makes you pant. And it may differ from one person to the next. For people with severe obesity and low initial fitness level, a brisk walk may be sufficient, whereas people with higher fitness level may have to practice running or cycling, e.g., interval spinning," Simon Birk Kjær Jensen, the first author of the aforementioned study, told Medical Xpress in February 2024 after the study was published on eClinicalMedicine. What experts say Experts agree with the research findings and strongly believe that these drugs can’t be a standalone solution to reduce weight. Exercising and diet are the strong pillars in the journey. Dr Maldar strongly adds that weight-loss drugs can only be a part of a comprehensive weight management program, the foundation of which is formed by lifestyle changes such as diet, exercise and smoking-alcohol avoidance. The expert suggests following: A healthy diet Exercises like walking, cycling, swimming and dancing Stress management Adequate sleep Behavioural changes like setting realistic goals Seeking support from friends and family Taking health professionals’ assistance “A healthy diet and an active lifestyle are the only long term, sustainable methods of losing weight and maintaining the lost weight, with medicines and surgery being adjuncts in the journey of weight loss,” says Dr PK Dewan, senior director and incharge, department of MAMBS, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi. “Also, it needs to be remembered that these drugs may not be the best method for losing weight in class 2 and class 3 obese individuals, in whom, surgery still has the edge. So, it's best you consult a specialist doctor who can help you identify the ideal weight loss method, individualised for you and your body,” he adds. Owing to their popularity fuelled by celebrity, indiscriminate use of these drugs for vanity weight loss has become rampant in India, with health professionals also prescribing them to non-diabetics. Meanwhile, Dr Ajay Kumar Kriplani, principal director and HOD, bariatric and general surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, lists the best ways to lose weight according to BMI: BMI under 30: Lifestyle changes, diet and exercise BMI between 30 and 25: Vigorous exercise and keen attention to diet BMI above 35 with comorbidity like diabetes or sleep apnea – Surgery is the best option BMI above 40: Laparoscopic bariatric surgery Dr Bratati Bhattacharyya, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Kolkata, adds that just like for diabetes, the first line of therapy for weight loss is limited calorie intake and moderate exercise. “Be vigilant of what you are eating. Keep the calorie count in mind. Be regular with exercise, even if it is a light workout. Being self-conscious and eventually keeping these things in mind is most important.” Basically, keep moving and eat well!