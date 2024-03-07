New Study Reveals Cardiac Risk in Childhood Cancer Survivors Using GLS and NT-proBNP

New data published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology provides a groundbreaking method for identifying childhood cancer survivors at high risk for future cardiomyopathy. Researchers at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have found that combining abnormal baseline global longitudinal strain (GLS) and N-terminal-pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) levels can predict a more than fourfold risk for cardiomyopathy among these individuals.

Insight into the Research

The retrospective study, part of the St. Jude Lifetime Cohort (SJLIFE) longitudinal prospective study, involved 1,483 pediatric patients who had survived cancer for at least five years. By measuring both GLS and NT-proBNP levels, the research aimed to identify survivors with a normal left ventricular ejection fraction who were at the highest risk for treatment-related cardiomyopathy. The findings revealed that survivors with abnormal baseline GLS and NT-proBNP levels faced a significantly increased hazard for developing cardiomyopathy, especially those exposed to 250 mg/m of anthracyclines, whose risk increased more than 14-fold.

Implications for Early Intervention

According to Matthew J. Ehrhardt, MD, MS, an associate member of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's department of oncology faculty, the study's results could lead to better, more timely interventions for preventing heart damage in high-risk, asymptomatic childhood cancer survivors. The combination of GLS and NT-proBNP as a predictive tool was surprisingly effective at identifying individuals at risk for declining heart function over a relatively short period, highlighting the need for early and effective interventions that could prevent progression to heart failure.

This study underscores the importance of ongoing research and innovation in the care of childhood cancer survivors. By identifying high-risk individuals early, healthcare providers can tailor interventions to prevent the onset of cardiomyopathy, improving quality of life and long-term outcomes for survivors. Moreover, the accessibility of GLS and NT-proBNP measurements in clinical settings makes this predictive approach a viable option for immediate impact on survivor care.