Fitness

New Study Questions Effectiveness of New Year’s Gym Resolutions

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
New Study Questions Effectiveness of New Year’s Gym Resolutions

Joining a gym as part of a New Year’s resolution might not be the best strategy for maintaining a consistent exercise routine, according to a new study by Dr. Matthew Rand from the University of Sheffield. The research, which involved more than 1,700 individuals, found that those who signed up for gym memberships in the spring or autumn were more regular in their attendance, visiting the gym around 4.5 times per month, in contrast to those who joined in winter, averaging just 2.9 visits.

Understanding the ‘New Year, New Me’ Phenomenon

The study indicates that motivations such as societal pressure and the ‘new year, new me’ mindset might be less enduring than the personal choice to become fitter at other times of the year. Cold weather and shorter days in winter can also act as deterrents, interfering with consistent gym attendance. The research underlines the importance of developing a routine, such as visiting the same gym at the same time on a specific day, to improve the likelihood of maintaining a long-term gym habit.

Exploring Gym Attendance Patterns

The study found that gym attendance was highest in the first month after joining, but it dropped off dramatically by the end of the year. Only 22% of members were still attending in their twelfth month. Older people were more likely to continue attending, possibly due to having more available time. This pattern underscores the need for individuals to find a sustainable balance between their gym commitments and other life responsibilities.

Implications for Fitness Endeavours

The findings of this research could have significant implications for both individuals seeking to improve their fitness and for gyms looking to retain members. It challenges the conventional wisdom surrounding New Year’s resolutions and gym membership, suggesting that timing and personal motivations play a stronger role in determining long-term adherence to a fitness routine than the start of a new year. The study was published in the journal Sport & Exercise.

Fitness Health Lifestyle
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

