New Study Links 'Woke' Culture to Increased Anxiety and Depression

New findings from a Finnish study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology suggest a correlation between strong pro-social justice stances and heightened levels of anxiety and depression, challenging the notion that critical social consciousness is solely beneficial. This research, led by Oskari Lahtinen, aims to provide a reliable tool for assessing the mental health impact of engagement in critical social justice discourse.
Understanding the Complex Relationship
While 'wokeness' originally denoted awareness and activism against racial injustice, its meaning has broadened and, in some contexts, taken on a negative connotation. Lahtinen's study posits that intensive engagement with social justice issues, fueled by a constant stream of distressing news and social media content, may exacerbate feelings of anxiety and depression. However, mental health professionals like Dr. Ashima Ranjan argue that an increased social consciousness can foster empowerment, resilience, and a sense of community support, suggesting the relationship between 'wokeness' and mental health is nuanced.
Voices from the Medical Field
Psychiatrists like Dr. Jyoti Kapoor and Dr. Austin Fernandes provide insights into how the constant exposure to discussions on systemic injustices and traumatic news can lead to mental health strain. Kapoor underscores the importance of balancing awareness with self-care to prevent burnout and mental health deterioration. Fernandes highlights the emotional toll of facing societal issues and the significance of personal experiences in shaping one's mental health.
Strategies for Maintaining Mental Well-being
Experts recommend setting boundaries on exposure to distressing content, practicing self-compassion, seeking support from trusted individuals or professionals, and cultivating resilience through coping skills and mindfulness. These strategies aim to help individuals navigate the complexities of social consciousness without compromising their mental health.
As the discussion around the impact of 'wokeness' on mental health continues, it is clear that the relationship is complex. Balancing the pursuit of social justice with the need for personal well-being is crucial for those deeply engaged in these issues. The findings from Lahtinen's study spark an important conversation on ensuring that activism does not come at the cost of mental health.